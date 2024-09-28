A few weeks ago, the Nigerian music space was agog after American singer Diddy Sean combs was arrested and sent to prison

After the American singer was arrested, 1000 bottles of baby oil were found in his house with some riffles

The pictures and videos of the Nigerian singers who have met and had a relationship with Diddy surfaced online and many asked questions

A few Nigerian singers have had collaborations with their colleagues abroad and established a great relationship after that. Some of them even became great friends and have been a shoulder to lean on to each other after that.

However, after the American rapper was arrested and imprisoned, many began to question the relationship the Nigerian artists linked to have shared with the embattled artist. Some speculated that Diddy was having an affair with the people pictured with him.

One of them had to make a video to clarify his name and stated how they met.

In this article, Legit.ng lists the Nigerian singers linked with Diddy after his arrest and baby oil discovered in his house.

1. Burna Boy

Self acclaimed giant of Africa, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, was the first to be questioned about his relationship with the American rapper, Diddy.

Speed Darlington made a video addressed to the Tshwala Bam crooner. He asked Burna Boy the number of baby oil Diddy used for him.

In the video, Burna Boy jumped on the American singer and they hugged. In another video, Diddy was seen leaning on Burna Boy as they posed for pictures.

When Speed Darlington continued taking a swipe at Burna Boy, fans tried to caution him about it, but he was unperturbed. He even challenged the Last Last crooner to a fight and promised to continue making recordings.

After all the speculations, a clip of Burna Boy addressing the controversy surfaced online. In the recording, Burna Boy said people should stop the hearsay. He noted that a lot of Nigerian artists link up with international stars. He added that taking pictures with Diddy does not mean anything. Not only that, he emphasised that he has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding the rapper.

In the video, Burna Boy stated that it was the first time he will be hearing about the rapper's bedroom activities.

Burna Boy reportedly also stated the gender he prefers to sleep with and warned that he does not do what the American rapper does.

2. Davido

Grammy Award nominee, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido was also seen in a picture he took with Diddy at a party. Diddy organised an event at the LIV nightclub in Miami many years ago. It was done to mark the 18th death anniversary of late Christopher George Latore Wallace, better known as Notorious B.I.G or Biggie.

Biggie was the first artist to be signed to Diddy's Bad Boys Record in the mid 1990s.

Davido and Diddy's picture was taken at the party, but they don't seem to have any other connection after that.

3. Wizkid

Grammy Award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid is another Nigerian artists linked with the American rapper. It was reported that Wizkid was at Diddy home in Miami in 2018. Wizkid reportedly attended all the parties organised by the rapper, and Diddy even called the Essence crooner young black king.

In a video sighted online, the Ojuelegba crooner and Diddy came out from a mansion together. The two singers were seen vibing to song as Diddy spoke to the camera.

4. Falz

Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, aka, Falz, also made an appearance with Diddy in a video. Falz was happy to introduce the American rapper as Chief Oluwasean Combs Oladiddy, aka Daddy Puff. Diddy was all smiles as he gave his fans a kiss and said love.

Nigerian celeb speaks about Diddy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian content creator and podcaster Michael Sonariwo reacted to the recent discovery by agents in Diddy's apartment.

There was an uproar on social media about a week ago after 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found in the US rapper's house during a raid.

Speaking on the development, Sonariwo noted that his childhood memories and even part of his youth have just been ruined by the music mogul. He added that he was disappointed in Diddy, as he had a lot of good memories attached to his music. He also stated that warned that people should not follow anybody but God and stop looking up too much to human being.

