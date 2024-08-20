Gospel singer Moses Bliss is happy that his wife, Marie, has clocked a new age and has celebrated her specially

In a post on social media, he noted how special she was to him as he accompanied his post with their loved-up birthday pictures

Fans of the singer also congratulated her, and they trooped to the comment section to share their hot takes about the couple

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has warmed the hearts of his fans with what he called his wife, Marie, as she marked her 254th birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Marie Bliss had clocked 25 on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. She shared lovely pictures to mark her day.

Her singer husband also shared a post on his social media to appreciate his wife.

According to him, she was his gift from God. He thanked his maker for her silver jubilee.

Moses Bliss shares loved up pictures

In his post, he shared some cute pictures they both took to mark her 25th birthday.

In the photos, the couple wore matching colours, and they held unto each other in a pleasant way.

Fans of the likeable couple congratulated the wife, and wished her well on her birthday.

Recall that Moses Bliss and Marie walked down the aisle in a flamboyant ceremony last year.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Moses Bliss' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the gospel artist on his wife' birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday Our wife."

@thee_miracle_joshua:

"Happy birthday ma’am.It’s my birthday today also."

@veekee_james:

"Happy birthday to your Queen."

@godbless_chikwado:

"Truth be told, She's beautiful."

@omaonyenak:

"So finally I have seen my Birthday Mate, Happy Birthday to a woman of Substance and value."

@solomonbbuchi:

"Happy birthday to your wife! Benefit couple!."

@angelawekesa26:

"Happy birthday my favourite couples. May the goodness and mercy of the Lord be upon this family in the mighty name of Jesus Christ our Lord and saviour Amen."

@celine_free:

"Aww today's also my birthday, happy birthday Marie."

@house_of_champions_services:

"Happy Birthday WOG, ever glowing. May the glory and favour of God continue to abound in your life. The most High God will continue to be your banner. May your marriage be blessed, your ministry be blessed, your future children be blessed, your career be blessed , your family and friends and everything you do be blessed. We also pray for good health and prosperity all the days of your life."

@theglobalgifted:

"Stunningly elegant .Happiest birthday to the First Lady of the Bliss Nation. Many more celebration."

Moses Bliss and wife mark anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that the gospel singer and his beautiful wife marked their three-month union as a couple.

The wife posted a picture of herself and her husband as she thanked God for his faithfulness over their lives.

She also quoted a Bible verse as she declared her love for the singer, and their fans shared the moment with them.

