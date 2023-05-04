Nollywood actress Sonia Ogiri trends online after she dropped clips of her new body and thanked her man for supporting her and her doctor for getting it done

Sonia, in her post, wrote saying she finally got her body fixed to what she had always dreamed of it to be

However, the reactions the post has stirred online have been quite interesting, as some have slammed the new look as disgusting others have accused her of using an app to edit her pics

Nigerian actress Sonia Ogiri has stirred emotions online with some clips she shared on her page as she announces that she has gotten her body done.

In her series of posts announcing that she recently had surgery to improve her bosom and backside, Sonia thanked her man for supporting her and the doctor for doing such a fine job on her.

Source: Instagram

However, as much as Sonia Ogiri is grateful, it seems like many of her fans her not cool with her new look as they came for her head, brutally trolling her new look.

But the actress, in all of the attack, insisted that she was thrilled with her new look and that her man supported it.

See Sonia Ogiri's post announcing her new look:

See Sonia's post thanking her man and doctor for supporting her:

See how netizens reacted to Sonia Ogiri's post

@beny_neni:

"Wow! Your bweast go first you reach your destination o."

@the_mirror1_:

"Even the pillar near you do surgery join."

@eveesin:

"Mugu, wetin push near dis nonsense."

@francis.esesexy:

"Aunty sonia dis ur body ehh, but na app she take do am i non believe her ."

@adaobi_21:

"Its obvious say you no get man....stop playing."

@officialsarahmartins:

"Is the pointed brews for me."

@adebiyiisreal:

"The breest con be like say na yam dey inside."

@limitless_ajanigosimeon:

"I think I will be asking for a refund on your behalf sis."

@mrdanalkali:

"Go back and collect your money, he didn’t do a good job!!!"

@glo_oges:

"This your front na wa oh ."

Source: Legit.ng