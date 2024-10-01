As Nigeria celebrated its 64th Independence Day on October 1, several celebs have shared how they felt about the country

While some people were not happy about the state of the nation, others looked at the positive sides

In this article, Legit.ng checks how some entertainers turned up in their show-stopping attires to celebrate Nigeria at 64

Nigeria celebrated its 64th Independence Day with several activities. Entertainers were not left out as they marked the occasion with dashing outfits.

Actresses Rita Dominic-Anosike, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Eniola Badmus, and comedian Real Warri Pikin, among others, looked beautiful as they showed off their fashion sides on October 1, 2024.

Aside from their attires, they also shared their thoughts on the memorable event as their fans reacted to their choice of outfits.

1. Mercy Johnson slays in Ankara outfit

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie decided to rock a green Ankara fabric which she combined with mesh. The simple but classy dress, which had brown and blue designs, gripped her body and she tied a matching scarf on it.

Her jewelleries and makeup were also on point. The mother of four struck different classy poses while taking pictures that she posted on her Instagram page.

2. Eniola Badmus wears green and white dress

Movie star, Eniola Badmus, decided to rock the colours of the Nigerian flag while celebrating the country's Independence Day. She wore a green and white dress which looked ssassy on her.

The upper part of her outfit was styled with green while the lower part was made with fluffy white net. She noted that the people should remember the values of peace, unity, and prosperity as she celebrated the country's Independence Day..

Despite the goodwill message she preached, some netizens stated that there was nothing to celebrate about the occasion.

3. Real Warri Pikin rocks show-stopping dress

Comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri-Pikin, looked stunning as she turned heads in a green and yellow dress.

The funnywoman, who was born on October 29, looked glamorous in her outfit which she blended with a 'gele'. Her clutch purse and jewelleries exuded luxury and her fans hailed her look online.

4. Rita Dominic chooses brown for October 1

Nollywood thespian, Rita Dominic, decided to ignore the regular green and white that most people rocked for Independence Day. She wore a boubou brown dress with a stylish small hand.

She complemented her attire with a purse and made her signature fluffy hairstyle that gave her a radiant look. While she wished her fans a happy holiday, she asked them their plans for the day.

While some fans reacted to her question, others complemented her magnificent outfit.

5. Toke Makinwa stuns in green outfit

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, looked exquisite as she wore a green dress with stylish hand that extended toward her neck. The outfit was close to her ankles and she rocked high heels that made her look like a diva.

The presenter and fashionista slayed in black hairstyle and classy makeup that made her the cynosure of eyes on Nigeria's Independence Day.

6. Lizzy Anjorin glows in silver and green

To mark Nigeria's Independence Day, actress Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal wore a silver outfit and green 'gele'. Her husband, Lateef Lawal, also wore a matching outfit of green Agbada and cap.

Lizzy wore expensive jewelleries and makeup that impressed some of her colleagues and fans. She added that despite the odds, she would continue to grow healthier and greener.

