Top Nollywood actor and filmmaker Abbey Lanre recently clocked 60 and he was lovingly celebrated by friends, family and industry colleagues

The filmmaker also threw a massive birthday party that saw many coming together to celebrate the new age with him

Nollywood’s Iyabo Ojo, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin among others all showed up in grand style for the birthday party

Top Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Abbey Lanre, has a lot to be thankful for as he clocked 60 and celebrated the new age on Thursday, November 17.

In the spirit of celebration, the popular moviemaker threw a massive party that saw family, friends and industry colleagues coming out in their numbers to celebrate with him.

Abbey Lanre at 60: Celebs storm Nollywood actor's birthday. Photo: @abbeylanre2

Source: Instagram

A video spotted on the actor’s page captured the beautifully decorated venue with some guests already seated.

Watch below:

Another video post equally captured the moment the birthday boy arrived at the venue of the party.

Nollywood celebs show up

Top Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo, Mr Latin, Ogogo, Jide Kosoko among others were equally spotted in a video showing the moment they arrived at the venue.

A portion of the clip also showed Latin, Quadri and Kosoko coming together for a group photo at the party venue.

Watch below:

Social media users react

beedarl said:

"Congratulation are in order bro Abbey , May God bless your new age sir."

adedeyinyetunde said:

"Happy birthday sir long life and prosperity."

mayorkaybaba said:

"Congratulations sir more years to come."

olamite2001 said:

"Happy Birthday @abbeylanre2 many more years ahead ❤."

foxky_treasure said:

"Happy birthday sir, eni lo gbogbo odun toku ninu idamu ATI aisan insha'Allah."

ibironke said:

"Congratulations more years in good health and wealth insha Allah."

