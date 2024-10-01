As Nigeria celebrates her 64th year of independence on Tuesday, October 1, several people are marking the event in their special way

The son of actress Ufuoma McDermott decided to sing Timi Dakolo's Great Nation, a song that celebrates Nigeria's unity despite its different tribes

He rendered the song excellently which made some netizens applaud him and wish it was Nigeria's new national anthem

It was a moment of reflection for some Nigerians as the son of Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott sang Timi Dakolo's Great Nation beautifully.

Ufuoma McDermott's son sings Great Nation by Timi Dakolo. Image credit: @ufuomamcdermott

According to the boy, he loves the Nigerian in him despite having an American father. He also stated that the West African nation will reach greatness soon.

He asked his audience to enjoy the song as he sang with closed eyes. While the young boy sang, several netizens commended him and said they thought he was singing Nigeria's national anthem.

Great Nation was released in 2014 by chorus leader Timi Dakolo, who hails from Bayelsa state. The song celebrates Nigeria and notes that the people are all the country has, and together, they will build a great nation.

Reactions to Ufuoma McDermott's son's video

Check out some of the reactions to Ufuoma McDermott's son's video below:

@nkemoffonabo:

"This is the National Anthem that I know."

@magix_123:

"The song alone is making me pack my luggage. I am returning to motherland first flight."

@efecollabs:

"I almost thought this is the new anthem. This should be the national anthem."

@aweleosagie:

"Goose bumps all over my body. Thank u sweetie for this wonderful voice of yours."

@tp_davey:

"This is so beautiful. Flawless and soulful rendition."

@ebisagbe:

"I listened more than once."

