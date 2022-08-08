Popular Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her adorable daughter Kesiena

The elated actress gushed over her child as she described her as the most beautiful, thoughtful and loving

Fans and colleagues of the actress have taken to her page to celebrate with her and send in their birthday wishes for her daughter

Popular Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott is celebrating the birthday of her precious daughter and second child, Kesiena fondly called Kes today, Mondsy, August 7.

The actress shared beautiful photos of her adorable daughter specially taken for the occasion as she gushed over her.

Actress Ufuoma McDermott gushes as her daughter turns 7 Photo credit: @ufuomamcdermott

Source: Instagram

Showering prayers on her child, Ufuoma questioned why she has been chosen to parent such a perfect bundle of joy.

"Dear Lord, I’m still not sure why you trusted me to be the mother of the most adorable, beautiful , thoughtful and loving 7year old girl, but I know you have equipped me for the task. Please bless and watch over her. May your wisdom fill her head and your love her heart. May she always love you and respect humanity in its diversity. May she grow in grace and May her generation see you in her. Happy birthday Kesiena. I love you… forever."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

"Happy Birthday Lady #Kesiena. May this 7th year unveil grace on a new level "

Nigerians celebrate with Ufuoma

kie_kie__:

"Happy birthday to her "

moabudu:

"God bless you sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️. Happy birthday "

chiomakpotha:

"Happy birthday Kesiena ❤️"

uchejombo:

"My baby❤️ happy birthday sweetheart."

bae.6491:

"Happy birthday my kes baby, much love from me"

omonioboli:

"My love ❤️❤️❤️ growing everyday into the most beautiful, self aware and confident young lady! Happy birthday Kessy boo "

joyehizbinitie:

"Happy birthday beautiful Kess, blessed are you among your equals... Keep growing in God's grace and love."

Actress Uche Ebere celebrates 30th wedding anniversary

Veteran Nollywood actress Uche Ebere has been married to her amazing husband for thirty years and even though she had regrets and felt like quitting, God held her home strongly.

The movie star shared a video collage of photos showing off her husband and four grown up handsome sons.

Taking to the caption, Ebere cried tears of joy as she gave thanks to God for keeping and holding her family for thirty long years.

Source: Legit.ng