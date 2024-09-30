Nigerian veteran actor Fred Amata has called out his ex-wife, Agatha Amata, over some lingering issues

The actor took to his official Facebook page, where he gave a detailed account of how he made his wife who she is today

He mentioned many other issues they have nursed over the years, including one involving their daughter's recent wedding

Fred Amatha, a veteran Nigerian actor known for his captivating movie characters made headlines after he called out his estranged wife, Agatha Amata.

The enraged actor went on his official Facebook page to give a detailed account of all the drama that had occurred over the last twenty years.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Fred's daughter tied the knot with her Oyinbo lover recently. However, her father seemed to be out of the pictures shared.

Touching on the heartbreaking subject, Fred Amata revealed that his wife hid the wedding date and other important information from him and proceeded to walk their daughter down the aisle while he was still alive and despite being in the same city, London.

Another highlight of his rant was his reference to the popular Talk show "Inside Out with Agatha". According to Fred, the production was his intellectual property, and all she ever owned and would ever own was because of him.

Fred painfully mentioned how his ex-wife failed to compensate him in any way for his "sweat and blood".

Fred Amata trends online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@mciz01:

"I read one story on rant talkz just now I cried along with the man some women are pure."

@melanin_ruth_:

"This is so wrong!!! Why would a woman be giving out the hand of her daughter to marriage?"

@yhngmb:

"I like as everybody no be choosen again."

@mrhorlic:

"Sue her 1billion naira for that."

@yomideee__:

"Marriage dae scare me."

Fred Amata absent as son weds lover

Meanwhile, veteran actor Fred Amata's son Oreva got married over the weekend in New York and the United States.

While the actor was absent to play a fatherly role, his ex-wife and media personnel Agatha however, shared moments from the ceremony.

Congratulations from many of Fred's colleagues in the movie industry, and fans have been pouring in.

