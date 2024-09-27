Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday, September 27, and the event had notable personalities in attendance

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, attended the event with his son, Leke Adeboye

It was an emotional moment for the celebrant as he came out of the hall to welcome Adeboye, which captivated netizens

As Adeboye got to Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ogun state, where the birthday celebration was held, Oyedepo came out from the hall to welcome him.

In the video shared by @theson_oftheprophet on Instagram, both of them, who have had a long-lasting friendship, beamed a smile as they hugged. They exchanged banters as other pastors of the church watched them.

Also in attendance at the birthday celebration was Adeboye's son, Pastor Leke Adeboye; Pastor Poju Oyemade of The Covenant Nation, Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre, among others.

in addition, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, among others, graced the grand occasion in the church.

Watch Adeboye and Oyedepo's video below:

Reactions to Adeboye and Oyedepo's hug

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to David Oyedepo and Enoch Adeboye's hug below:

@deehumorous:

"The Daddy that Daddied the Daddy that Daddied the Daddies that Daddied our Daddies."

@asiricomedy:

"If you see this and Greatness doesn’t inspire you. I don’t know what to say again o."

@to_quit_no_way:

"Christianity is not boring. I repeat it, Christianity is not boring."

@attractions_varietiesgh:

"Papa still carry tambourine dey move oh."

@kemosytensis:

"Chai I wish I was in there middle they should both hug me together make anointing just dey flow around me."

@winninginparenting:

"No words. All I can say is…serving God pays!"

Source: Legit.ng