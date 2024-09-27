More videos from Bishop David Oyedepo's 70th birthday celebration at Living Faith Church Worldwide have emerged online

A video showed the moment former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Pastor E.A. Adeboye specially welcomed Oyedepo to the septuagenarian group

The heartwarming video has stirred hilarious reactions as people continue to celebrate Bishop Oyedepo's birthday

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was among the prominent figures who attended Bishop David Oyedepo's 70th birthday on Friday, September 27, at Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka WinnersChapel, in Ota, Ogun state.

During his goodwill message, Obasanjo applauded Oyedepo and appreciated the cleric for his good work.

A highlight from the former president's speech was the moment he especially welcomed Oyedepo to the septuagenarian's club, stirring hilarious reactions from the church.

"God will keep expanding your coast, today you are joining the club of septuagenarians and I say on behalf of Pastor Adeboye that you are welcome," OBJ said in the video.

A clip showed the moment Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who was seated close to Oyedepo, extended a handshake to the celebrant and welcomed him to the septuagenarian group.

Watch the video from Obasanjo's speech below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Oyedepo gave Adeboye a warm hug as he arrived at Winner's church.

Reactions to Obasanjo's speech at Oyedepo's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

seunbharbs:

"Baba really made us laugh from when he came up stage."

ddivvas_woman:

"It was so funny Pastor Obasanjo no free for Daddy Abioye ooo."

awofe34:

"Things we love to see. Happy birthday BDO. more Grace and health in Jesus name."

ifeatu_okosa_bajeh:

"It’s how Daddy G.O exchange handshake with BDO for me…God’s Generals."

itsadetomiwagbadebo:

"We now have Pastor Obasanjo."

Tope Alabi releases tribute song for Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the gospel singer and her daughter dropped a joint tribute song for Bishop Oyedepo.

The gospel singer also shared a short skit featuring her daughter telling the story of Bishop Oyedepo.

The new song and video were released to mark the 70th birthday of the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

