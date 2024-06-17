The saxophone player for Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Kunle Ajayi, got a special birthday treatment which surprised him

He clocked 60 years and the renowned preacher and his wife Pastor Folu Adeboye felt he was worthy to be celebrated

Ajayi could not contain his join as he fell on the floor to thank his pastors for honouring him during church service

Pastor Kunle Ajayi, the saxophone player of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, marked his 60th birthday on June 16.

Pastor Kunle Ajayi gets a 60th birthday surprise from Pastor Adeboye. Image credit: @kemiashefonlovehaven, @pastoreaadeboye

Source: Instagram

It was a moment for Daddy G.O., as the octogenarian is often called, to celebrate Ajayi, who has been dedicated to his work in the church.

During the service, Adeboye and his wife Pastor Folu Adeboye set a table before the congregation which had a 60th birthday cake on it.

Ajayi was ushered to the podium as a birthday song was recited for him. He felt deeply honoured and lay on the floor before the veteran preachers.

In the video shared by @kemiashefonlovehaven on Instagram), the church members made chants of excitement as they celebrated with Ajayi.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the birthday video

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on Pastor Ajayi's birthday video. See some of the comments below:

@mo______green:

"Pastor Kunle deserves it. He has been so consistent, devoted, and dedicated to the things of the Lord. Happy birthday Sir."

@oyinks68:

"Nonsense. This man has been serving the church for years. What does he have to show for it? Surprise birthday, are you guys for real?"

@oyinks68:

"The cake you baked for GO, you baked for him. That's supposed to impress who?"

@queenwiny:

"I have known Pastor Kunle for over 20 years. He is still same . Happy birthday and God bless you ."

@official_saddy:

"Happy birthday to a great man of God. More grace sir."

@blingiton_rtw:

"Amazing man! Happy birthday sir."

@ifecommander:

"Saxophonist or trumpeter."

Pastor Adeboye suffers major backlash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye was under fire after a contentious prayer suggesting Christians from other denominations would kneel before his congregation.

An old video from the church's 2021 Convention and recent criticism has reignited controversy around the preacher.

The preacher's recent remarks have stirred various responses on social media, with many users calling for his retirement in light of the statement.

Source: Legit.ng