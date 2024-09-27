A video shows the moment Pastor E.A. Adeboye arrived at the 70th birthday celebrations of Bishop David Oyedepo

The video shows the two top men of God embracing each other in the presence of people who were present

A lot of social media users are wishing Bishop Oyedepo who is the founder of Winners Chappel a happy birthday

A heartwarming video shows Pastor E.A. Adeboy embracing Bishop David Oyedepo.

The video was recorded during the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop David Oyedepo.

The two men of God exchanged pleasantries. Photo credit: Instagram/@sonoftheprophet.

Source: Instagram

The founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chappel, is marking his birthday.

A lot of people have been sending the respected man of God happy birthday wishes.

In the training video, Bishop Oyedepo was spotted welcoming Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to the event.

The short video was shared on Instagram by @sonoftheprophet but many people reposted it on X.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of David Oyedepo Pastor Adeboye

@SMOOCHEY001 said:

"Two powerful men of God."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"I can feel the anointing in that place. Entering that vicinity alone at that time all your problems will be solved because 2 powerful men of God are there. Hallelujah."

@GeniusHawlah said:

"Two great and widely respected people in one video. Omo! This is one of the most "influential videos" of all time, whether we agree with them or not."

@davian_nn said:

"These two always looking old and middle age at the same time every year."

@naturalboifilmz said:

"They've both stayed with the same woman who started the journey with them, with no sexual scandals for over 3 decades. This is a true example of long life and prosperity."

@iamcorrectbro said:

"Longtime friends. There are some throwback photos of them together."

@ani_ukpanah said:

"When two powerful men meet. Meanwhile, Adeboye is 12 years older than Oyedepo but it doesn't even look like it."

Pastor Adeboye speaks on the importance of romance

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has emphasized the importance of couples maintaining romance in marriage, even when they are facing spiritual responsibilities.

In a message shared on Friday, Adeboye revealed that he and his wife, Foluke, still nurture their love with pet names when they are alone.

While noting that “anointing does not reduce romance,” Adeboye urged Christian couples, especially pastors, to prioritize intimacy and ensure their marriages remain vibrant and joyful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng