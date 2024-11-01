Shade or Apology? Video as Dammy Krane Reacts to VDM's Arrest, Raises Concern: "He Has Learnt"
- A video of Nigerian singer Dammy Krane speaking on VDM's arrest has surfaced on social media
- Recall that VDM was arrested on October 31 and arraigned in court over the use of police uniform to create online content
- In the new clip, the singer shared his opinion on VDM's arrest while addressing the Inspector General of police
Controversial Nigerian singer Dammy Krane, real name Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, has gone online to interfere in the matters of Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM's arrest and appearance in court.
Recall that a couple of days ago, the critic went online dressed in a uniform that resembled that of the Nigerian police to reintroduce himself as the CSP online division. He told his fans that he was in charge of nabbing people for the injustice perpetrated online and would not hesitate to hold anyone accountable.
Following this, he was invited to the police station and subsequently tendered an apology. Sadly, he was arrested on October 31 and arraigned in court on November 1.
Reacting to his arrest, Dammy Krane, whom VDM helped get out of prison during his issue with Davido, went online to ask the Inspector General of Police to forgive and release the activist as she had learned her lesson.
His video sparked speculations online, with fans wondering if he meant his apology or if it was an attempt at mockery.
Watch clip here:
Fans react to Dammy Krane's post
Read some thoughts below:
@choice_sasha:
"Every little opportunity people will just be happy seeing people in pains."
@misschidel:
"He’s returning the favor VDM did for him during he’s own time."
@threalmaya_amaka:
"Make them no free Vdm he deserves to there till 2026 it possible."
@hrmkenney:
"😂 ordinary to chase clout you no still sabi."
@________mary3004:
"Find something to do with your career fess."
@drtony9:
"This guy is going through a lot."
Isreal DMW reacts to Dammy Krane's apology
Meanwhile, Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, widely known as Isreal DMW, did not have Dammy Krane's apology to his boss.
Recall that in an apology post on Twitter, Dammy Krane noted that he was on his 'knees' referencing Davido's viral scandal video.
Weighing into the matter, Isreal said he blamed VeryDarkMan for pleading for Dammy Krane's release from police custody.
Source: Legit.ng
