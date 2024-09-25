Preparations are in top gear for the wedding of fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel, and she has announced the ladies on her bridal train

The celebrity stylist had her friends gathered together as they bantered over their sumptuous meal at a dining table

She warmed the hearts of netizens after she announced to her friends with a box of items that they would be her bridesmaids

Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel has publicly announced the ladies who will be celebrating her wedding with her as bridesmaids.

Prudent Gabriel and her friends share moments together as she asks them to be her bridesmaids. Image credit: @prudent_gabriel

The hardworking lady organised a fine dining for her ladies as they sat cheerfully and ate. It was a great moment for them to bond as Prudent gave each of her friends, including celebrity stylist, Veekee James, a box.

It had different items acknowledging their role on her wedding day and the ladies received it with gladness.

Prudent said the ladies accepted to be her bridesmaids. She added that their meeting was fun and noted she could not wait to be married.

The video warmed the hearts of many fans who shared their take on Prudent Gabriel's bridesmaids.

Recall that she got engaged to Nigerian gospel singer Okopi Peterson in July. The theme for her wedding is Heaven On Earth 2024.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Prudent Gabriel's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Prudent Gabriel's bridesmaids' video below:

@simisanyaa:

"Awwwwn I can’t wait. I can’t wait to celebrate with you my girl I love you so much and I’m so happy to be your bridesmaid."

@therealblesyn_izick:

"Veekee is a Drama Queen. I laughed so hard that night."

@khemmiesings:

"Anybody that says No. Na me go fire am. Me sef said Yes. Congratulations prupru."

@fabjernnie:

"I can’t wait already to celebrate you and more:I am so blessed to be your bridesmaid #heavenonearth2024."

@1zichi_:

"Very emotional night indeed. Congratulations my Superstar."

@etiusen_brown:

"This gonna be heaven, I'm all in! Yes and yes again sweedy."

@xquiscreations01:

"Correct circle of beauties with brains. Congratulations @prudent_gabriel."

Prudent Gabriel welcomes Veekee James

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Veekee James has a good number of fans online and offline and it was evident when she visited Akwa Ibom state on September 20.

The celebrity stylist graced the occasion organised by her colleague Prudent Gabriel in the state and the love she got was massive.

She did not fall short in her fashion game as she slayed in a gorgeous outfit while making a beautiful entrance into the hall.

