Fashion designer, Veekee James, has continued to press necks with her scintillating styles on Instagram

She loves to wear classy outfits and uses her works to showcase how gifted her hands are and it makes her fans amazed

The celebrity stylist pulled off another dazzling dress that was neatly designed and made with long-sleeves

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, looked gorgeous as she rocked a red and white dress that had a massive curvy pattern on her waist area.

Veekee James looks exquisite in her attire. Image credit: @veekee_james

Her outfit was made with a red fabric and was styled with white material on her shoulders, waist, and thighs.

It was carefully designed with buttons at the middle of its back and she combined the attire with luxurious silver shoes that gave her a chic vibe.

She slayed the apparel with a silver purse and earrings and rocked a beautiful hairstyle that made her look stunning.

The hardworking lady, whose craft speaks for her, flaunted the different angles of her attire on Instagram to the excitement of her friends and fans.

See her outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to Veekee's look

Some social media users have reacted to the celebrity stylist's outfit. See some of the comments below:

@adkreator:

"A boss lady and a danger to the kingdom of darkness."

@sola_adesakin:

"You are exceptionally talented, and you own it! Love it."

@missginapromotes:

“I am not gonna take it easy on my haters Hehehehehe in Rema’s voice."

@veraciousvee:

"Be unapologetically you, everyone will adjust."

@tee_the_mighty:

"When Veekee James steps out in grand style, the ground trembles."

@_fola_official:

"It was today I knew the meaning of the song Adekunle Gold sang Pepper me o rodo rodo rodo."

