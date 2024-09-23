Nollywood actors Betty Okafor and Chukwuebuka Ajoku have officially tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The couple’s special day was filled with vibrant cultural displays and heartfelt moments as videos went viral

Fans and colleagues joined in the celebration, showering the newlyweds with well-wishes for a joyful marriage

Actors Betty Okafor and Chukwuebuka Ajoku get married. Credit: @iamalexcross, @fessbokafor

Their admirers and colleagues rushed to social media to congratulate them on their wedding and wish them a happy and fulfilled marriage.

Betty Okafor and Chukwuebuka Ajoku spur reactions online

Fans and netizens gushed over the beautiful wedding ceremony, while some pointed at their gorgeous-looking selves.

ellas.organicskincare:

"I thought it was a movie set when I saw it earlier…wow! Congratulations."

omni_michelle:

"Their children go fine scatter . Congratulations to them."

bira_foods_naijasnacks:

"This fine actor don marry? Congratulations to him."

zeeebliss:

"Wetin she Dey cover? Congratulations oooo may God bless ur marriage."

official_sojaqueen:

"Congratulations, make una no tie the knot finish make una remain small knot for us too."

festi_brownskin:

"Wish you the best Alex.... Happy married life. May God protect this union."

maureen.ada:

"No be Alex be this? Madonnite. Congratulations to them."

ezeh_diana:

"Congratulations to them. Wishing them a happy married life."

rosywaters:

"I saw them at first, i thought i was a movie."

dduvets:

"If you no see relationship enter dis year 2024 year of marriage eeehhhh, Walahi you get bad character like me."

favour1990:

"As an Edo girl let me use this to console myself because my heart is heavy for what INEC and oshiomole did."

