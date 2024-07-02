Nigerian gospel singer Okopi Peterson has gotten engaged to the joy of his many fans

The minister announced his engagement to popular fashion designer Prudent Gabriel with a series of romantic posts

Netizens gushed over the couple after it was discovered that the gospel singer proposed with two rings

Nigerian gospel singer Okopi Peterson and fashion designer Prudent Gabriel have gotten engaged.

On July 1, 2024, the Osuba crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a series of loved-up photos of himself with his woman as they shared the news of their engagement with fans.

One of the posts included a video compilation showing the moment Peterson asked Prudent to marry him, and she accepted his proposal. However, what stood out from the clip was that the gospel singer proposed with two rings.

In the video, he was seen holding two small boxes of engagement rings and he presented them to his woman. See the clip below:

See other engagement photos below:

Fans react to Okopi Peterson’s engagement

The news of Okopi Peterson getting engaged to Prudent Gabriel warmed the hearts of fans and raised a series of comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Sabiigirlfashion:

“Everything na double double for her .”

_sucremamito:

“My own go be 4 plus my 2 legs .”

Emeso_azonobo:

“I saw 2 rings in my dream … meaning I’m next .”

Perfectstopover_:

““The last to marry in 2024 na mumu o” Na the Memo be that.”

Softgirlajebo:

“Make nobody marry my husband I don Dey shout this thing, no tell me say una no hear oo .”

Teeto__olayeni:

“They look sooo good together . Abeg e get where them talk say them go give special prize for people wey marry this year? Because e don Dey look like the last to marry is a f00l.”

Officialcorazon1:

“God please o.”

Melanin_ruth_:

“Since the beginning of this year single people never rest.”

ewamide_worlds:

“They wan to press neck this 2024.”

Chinemeremabigail:

“Pressure for the singles e go reach everybody las las!”

yekachi_:

“Meaning he over asked, and she over agreed. Nice one.”

___guddie1:

“This year tension go mad.”

susan_adike:

“✨If dem no propose to you or marry you this year, my dear SORRY oh.”

