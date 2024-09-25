Nigerian actress Wunmi Toriola took over the trends table following her movie premiere, Queen Lateefah

The filmmaker not only entertained her but made sure to put up a magnificent fashion statement for her event

Videos from the starstudded even captured different fun moments among celebrities who were present to show support

Nigerian actress Wunmi Toriola held the premiere of her cinema debut, Queen Lateefah, on the night of September 24, 2024, and it was an event that had fans glued to their screens.

During her movie event, the film star showed her love for fashion with two stunning outfits she wore.

Faces that were present at Wunmi Toriola's Queen Lateefah. Credit: @auntyajra1, @odunomoadekola, @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Videos from the star-studded event showcased a wide array of celebrities who came out to support their colleague.

Among those in attendance were Brodda Shaggi, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Gbenga Adeyinka, Saheed Balogun, and many others.

One of the highlights for netizens was when Laide Bakare carried the small-sized actress Aunty Ajara and twirled her in the air.

Aunty Ajara seemed excited by Laide's funny gesture toward her as they exchanged pleasantries after the goofy moment.

See the video below:

See more videos from Wunmi Toriola's event:

Wunmi Toriola trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sharaxmoren:

"If na aunty ramota, she fit don change am for that person wey lift her up."

slim___nation:

"Eye service everywhere."

kayodeakinbayo:

"I love how she raised her arms to be picked up. That was sweet."

mizflorah:

"She kuku even sabi dress pass you……Aunty ode Alhaja isonu."

energy20248:

"It can never be aunty Ramota, ma o ni mood swing, Aunty Ajara oya na."

bj_pelipeli:

"Omo dem trust and gather dey, with the way he dropped his fone in her hands."

bolaji.lara:

"But why you carry her like this 😂 this woman too dey over do jare."

Wunmi Toriola rocks classy dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi turned a year older on Wednesday, July 12, and took to social media to celebrate.

The popular Yoruba movie actress rocked three different ensembles for her birthday shoot.

She combined the outfits with classy accessories that had her fans praising her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng