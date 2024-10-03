Portable Zazu has reacted to his senior colleague Wizkid's new feud with DMW label boss Davido

The Zeh Nation boss, who bragged about being bigger than Davido and Wizkid, ridiculed them for clashing on social media

Portable Zazu's comment stirred hilarious comments from netizens, as many advised him to steer clear of the drama

Controversial Street-Pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu is the latest celebrity to react to music star Wizkid's new feud with Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy also seemingly broke his silence by sharing a picture of him smiling amid the online drama.

Portable in a post via his Instastory ridiculed Wizkid and Davido for clashing online. According to the Zeh Nation boss, the music stars used each other to shine for fake promotions.

He further bragged about being way bigger than Wizkid and Davido since his songs sell without such promotional gimmicks.

In his words,

"Don't use your brother to shine shine by yourself una songs no dey market again na fight una dey use do promotion let's forget fake promotion I get hit songs o, Portable is bigger than them. Who is big is big we no gather dey na only me dey God dey, Omolalomi chosen one."

Slide the post below to see Portable's screenshots of Portable comments

Netizens taunt Portable Zazu

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:

osere_xi:

"When e reach who sabi jump gate we go call you portable."

Bigsamyyyy:

"If na Eba or Akpu make we find give this one Abeg."

HaYoMiDe_:

"Abeg who call am??"

EstherChin48941"

"Una no go advice am make e enter house?"

haassaan___:

"Portable and Wizmid una noise too much."

lurdklemz:

"The main reason I like portable, that nigg no send your papa."

Portable causes commotion in Ilorin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable was in Ilorin, where he is scheduled to perform at a venue known as O2 Arena in Kwara state.

In a viral video, Portable was seen stirring tension on the street. He is seen with a plank while moving randomly.

A clip showed when he used the plank to give an individual a hot chase.

