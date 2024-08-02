Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has joined the trending conversation surrounding the recent national protests

In a clip shared online, Laide Bakare shared her thoughts about the ongoing protests and what she believes is the only solution that can restore peace across the country

Laid Bakare also slammed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration for poor communication between his government and the average Nigerians

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare has sparked reactions online with a video in which she addressed the recent situation in the country.

Bakare shared her thoughts about President Tinubu's administration and why Nigerians are angry with how the country's affairs are being run.

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare shares her thoughts about the national hunger protests. Photo credit: @laidebakare

She also discussed the ongoing national protests and the best way for the Presidency to quell the people's anger.

The actress' comments have been heavily criticized by netizens, with many noting that she's part of the government, considering that she was recently appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Arts and Tourism by the Osun state governor.

Laide Bakare calls for return of subsidy

In her video, the Nollywood actress called for the return of fuel subsidies. She stated that restoring fuel subsidies would bring back peace in the country.

Laide Bakare said whatever good plans Pres Tinubu has for the country will only work if fuel subsidy is restored because people are hungry.

Watch Laide Bakare's video below:

Reactions trail Laide Bakare's video

