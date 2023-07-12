Wunmi Toriola turned a year older on Wednesday, July 12, and has taken to social media to celebrate

The popular Yoruba movie actress rocked three different ensembles for her birthday shoot

In other news, Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, performed in Saudi Arabia dressed in a N2 million jumpsuit

July 12 marks a special day in the life of Wunmi Toriola, and for the year 2023, the Yoruba film star made sure to turn up in style for her birthday.

Toriola marked her birthday rocking four dresses Credit: @wunmitoriola

In a dazzling display of birthday glamour, the actress captivated all eyes as she celebrated her special day in scintillating style.

With an impeccable sense of fashion, Wunmi donned a series of stunning birthday dresses that left onlookers in awe.

From shimmering sequins to flowing silhouettes, each ensemble was carefully chosen to reflect her radiant personality and undeniable elegance.

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1: Wunmi Toriola in red dress

Hours before her birthday, the actress shared photos in which she donned a gorgeous red look.

The dress which featured a tulle cape was embellished with studs and infused with sheer fabric.

Birthday look 2: Wunmi dazzles in gold look

For the second look, she stunned in a heavily bejewelled gold dress.

The look featured an overskirt and flattered her beautiful physique.

Birthday look 3: Toriola in regal bridal look

Here, the curvaceous actress glowed in an ethereal old ensemble.

The breathtaking look featured a cathedral veil and the body of the dress covered in stones.

Birthday look 4: Toriola in yellow dress

And for the final look, the actress opted for a vibrant yellow dress with sheer infusion.

The bodice and sleeves featured silver lace trimming and clung to her body gorgeously.

Tiwa Savage: Singer rocks N2m Prada jumpsuit as she performs in Saudi Arabia

Famous Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is a big fan of high-end fashion, which sees her pulling off some impressive styles in luxury pieces.

For her performance in Saudi Arabia, the singer opted for an all-black ensemble.

The mother of one kept her look flirty without showing skin, perhaps, in a bid to honour the religious nation which is big on modesty.

