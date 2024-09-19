Seun Kuti, in a trending video, has reacted to Man City star Rodri's warning about a potential strike action for footballer

The musician who expressed displeasure at Rodri's comment queried why footballers would be earning millions more than essential professions

Seun Kuti stated that people could live without football or other sports, a comment that stirred reactions

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti left people talking after he asked why footballers earn millions above the essential professions.

Seun recalled how people lived without footballers during the COVID era in 2020, while essential professions had to work round the clock to keep people alive.

Seun Kuti says essential professionals deserve to earn more than footballers. Credit: @bigbirdkuti/ESPN

According to the singer, it was unfair to other professions for footballers to earn millions, as he shared several young boys in his area who play for free.

"Collecting millions to chase ball around field, footballers are making millions weekly. Why should footballers be paid better than nurse and doctors? It's not fair " Seun said.

Watch Seun Kuti's video below

The singer's comment comes after Manchester City midfielder Rodri issued a warning about a potential strike from footballers.

Rodri said the players across Europe feel it is the right measure to take if fixture congestion persists.

People react to Seun Kuti's video

Read some of the comments below

sammytexhair:

"I really think teachers , nurses and doctors should be paid higher than any other profession."

oluwakemi._o:

"True son of his father A critical thinker facts he said."

hb_enter:

"They provide you entertainment so that you can never discover the wall of the big prison, it’s called the matrix lol."

leenpapii:

"I support the players, ordinary gym una no fit go una dey talk sht. Just play 10mins of football make you understand strength no be mouth o, these guys train weekly and still play 2x most weeks and then get injured and the career is gone , if you’re not in their shoes don’t say anything pls."

onaziogenyi:

"This is what you get when topic to talk don finish.. Baba rest… no even go there.."

arainfilms:

"Football wey dey cure BP. dey play."

Seun Kuti speaks about heaven's exclusivity

Seun Kuti shared his understanding of a chapter of the Bible as it relates to Africans.

Speaking on the Zero Conditions podcast, Kuti said, "If your God doesn't look like you, he's not your God."

According to him, Africans will not make heaven as only a few people from the 12 tribes of Judah have that privilege.

