Amid his ongoing drama with Bobrisky, VDM has been threatened with a legal lawsuit

This comes as MC Jollof's wife took action against VDM over the allegations he made against her

VDM was given the option of apologising to MC Jollof's wife to avoid legal action

Popular critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has been issued a legal letter from Mrs Esinjemiyotan Uruneyonjueyi Atsepoyi, wife of Mr Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi a.k.a. Mr. Jollof.

In the letter, which is circulating on social media, VDM was threatened with legal action should he fail to retract the allegation of infidelity purportedly directed at Mr Jollof's wife.

VDM told to apologise to Mr Jollof's wife. Credit: @mr.jollof @verydarkblackman @unclenasco

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM, during his online exchange with Mr Jollof, involved the comedian's wife, alleging that she slept with powerful men to ensure he was given a role as the senior special adviser to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state on new media.

He further accused Jollof's wife of adultery, urging him to consider conducting a DNA test on his children.

In the letter dated September 19, 2024, he was given two weeks from the date of receipt of the letter to retract his purported statement by tendering a video and written apology on his social media handles and publicising the same in traditional media.

A man identified as Uncle Nasco, who shared a screenshot of the letter, also advised VDM to apologise while stressing that he was stepping on too many toes with his new-found fame.

Watch video below:

Slide the post below to see the legal letter from Mr Jollof's wife to VDM

This is coming amid VDM's ongoing drama with crossdresser Bobrisky.

Reactions as Jollof's wife threatens to sue VDM

Read some of the comments as some netizens defended VDM below:

msbenitta_:

"You guys are not normal sha!!! Everybody comes online and drags vdm mother but the minute he drags his own back una go begin drink him tears !!!"

dr_panshaq:

"Meet her in court like say them get anything to proof .. when evidence will start flying up and down na them go still run like prophet Jeremiah."

hoodieganga_dapapi:

"VDM no dey talk without EVIDENCE... when time reach you go see 😂😂😂... don't play or you will learn the hard way."

wikeh619:

"Lawyers go busy this period Sue n countersue."

VDM drags Mr Jollof again

Verydarkman slammed Mr Jollof for coming for his mother and accusing him of taking a swipe at his wife.

In the video, he made bold claims about Mr Jollof's wife and shared the hotel's name where she allegedly met Yahoo boys.

VDM opened his comment sections, and fans reacted massively to his new video about Mr Jollof.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng