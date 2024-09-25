Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington is at it again as he attacked his colleague Falz over his relationship with American rap mogul Diddy

The controversial act in a recent video cited the moment Falz met with Diddy and pointed out the things he observed

Akpi, as he is fondly called, went on to question if the convicted celebrity also used baby oil on the Bop Daddy hitmaker, triggering reactions online

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has called out his colleague Folarin Falana, aka Falz, over his relationship with American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The controversial rapper, who earlier questioned Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy over his Grammy win in relation to Diddy, made new observations on Falz.

Speed Darlington queried Falz about Diddy's friendship. Credit: @falzthebahdgut, @speeddarlingtontv, @diddy

Source: Instagram

Akpi, as he is fondly called, referenced an old footage of Falz meeting Diddy and his countenance in the selfie video.

The Soft Work crooner in the reemerged video was excited and giggling during his meeting with Diddy and went as far as calling the US hip hop star “daddy”.

Speed, in the similar manner he tackled Burna Boy, demanded to know if Diddy used one of his baby oil bottles on Falz.

Recall that the FBI found a range of items, including over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants, during their raid in Diddy’s mansion.

He, however, noted that Falz was overly happy around the convicted rap mogul.

Watch his video below:

Speed Darlington spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

worship_with_kosii:

"You see this guy called Akpi, for always making me happy eh… He shall live longgg."

anth_ony12000:

"Scorpion king. Ur right ooo. Do u knw that falz hand dey for people wey follow comot bobrisky for EFCC hand wetin concern falz and bobrisky. If Diddy neva use baby oil on him. Chaii tins dey happen oo."

sir_tigga:

"Apkii so how many baby oil ur think say diddy pour for falz yansh?"

realchinnynnaji:

"Akpi dey post with him full chest😂😂😂. He no send anybody."

mc_odiegwu:

"And Diddy blow am kiss ooo presido shey you see that side?"

okpaleke34:

"Akpi doesn’t have any enemy. He hates everyone equally."

Biggest boyoyoyo:

eze_francis01:

"Akpi and verydarkman dey drag falz for same thing this week go too long."

sorghum:

"That is why Falz is fighting for Bobrisky, Akpi, you are right."

Speed Darlington challenges Burna Boy to a fight

The rapper took another hot swipe at Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy.

Recall that Speed had earlier trended after he attacked the City Boy’s hitmaker relationship with US rapper Diddy.

Akpi, as he is fondly called, in a new video, challenged the Grammy award-winning musician to a physical meet.

Source: Legit.ng