Nigerian content creator Tosin Silverdam has shed more light on the release of crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky

Recall that the social media personality was arrested on Friday, April 12, 2024, and sentenced to six months imprisonment

Tosin said that Bobrisky's people allegedly went to pick him up but were greeted with the sad news of the miscalculation

Fans of Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, are saddened to hear that the social media influencer will not be released until another couple of days.

It is no longer news that social media personality and crossdresser was on Friday morning, April 12, 2024, sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Tosin Silverdam shed more light on Bobriksy's release. Credit: @bobrisky222, @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

James Brown said that his senior colleagues' time has passed and that he is in charge now.

Nonetheless, over the weekend, the crossdresser's fans sprung into jubilation after they calculated his release to be on Monday, July 29, 2024. Sadly, things did not turn out as they planned.

What Tosin Silverdam said about Bobrisky's release

In a new video, content creator and social commentator Tosin Silverdam shared that there was an actual miscalculation in Bobrisky's release date.

Tosin noted that Bobrisky's people allegedly went to pick him up but were greeted with the sad news of the miscalculation.

He also shared that the release date might be Monday, August 5, 2024.

Watch video here:

Reactions trailed Tosin Silverdam's video

Legit.ng compiled reaction below:

@oneandonlykasi:

"Tosin, no matter how you try, your face can't be innocent."

@quenn_esther:

"It’s just 6days more we will take heart and wait."

@best__7_12:

"Watin even concern person if dem release this she-male or not."

@xtianoofficial:

"Na only you dey anticipate."

@gifted22_:

"Chai mummy of Lagos."

@everythingclassy_backup:

"We done actually miss am, but no Wahala Monday done reach finish."

@_giftonyi:

"Chaiiiiiii the thing pain me sha."

@theaugustinaakyns:

"Did Bob spend up to 6months please? Time flies o."

James Brown drags senior colleague

Meanwhile, Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has spoken about his colleague in the industry, Bobrisky, being faded and gone.

In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, the socialite notes that he is now in charge because Bobrisky's time has passed.

The clip soon went viral on social media and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng