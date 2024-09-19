The beef between Nigerian social activist Verydarkman and comedian Mr Jollof has taken a new turn as the former digs up strong evidence against the later

In a viral clip shared on his page, VDM showed images of where Mr Jollof was promoting betting and sex-in-exchange for cash

After digging up this evidence, VDM queried the integrity of Mr Jollof serving as a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor before giving names of better candidates for the position

The war between Nigerian social media activist and commentator Vincent Otse Martins, aka Verydarkman, and Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, has taken a new turn.

Hours after Mr Jollof called out VDM and accused him of being gay, the social media personality fired back.

Social media activist Verydarkman has dug up more evidence agains Mr Jollof not being fit to be SSA to Delta state governor. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting when VDM noted that Mr Jollof is not a personality worthy of being a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori.

In a new video, VDM has produced evidence that he believes are genuine reasons why Mr Jollof isn't fit to be an SSA to the Delta state governor.

"He promotes betting" - VDM slams Mr Jollof

To further bolster his concerns about Mr Jollof being an SSA, VDM shared video evidence of the former using his platform to promote betting.

He noted that an SSA should be someone the state's youths look up to, not someone who promotes betting and prostitution.

VDM also averred that Mr Jollof had been seen publicly smoking hashish and other types of drugs.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react as VDM slams Mr Jollof again

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's evidence against Mr Jollof:

@official_ezekaeze:

"Jollof ur wife knack yahoo boy or not?"

@princess_bola_olofin:

"Team Ratel forever."

@iamroseofficia:

"Again God Bless Vdm."

@kingfresh_krone:

"Jollof if truly you’re intelligent as you claimed, you won’t be defaming him in your video and still be talking about court, abegee stop bringing down our legal system to your yeye fight, just keep dragging una self here thanks."

@henryike786:

"VDM, Mr Jollof say you cry 😭 for hotel 🏨 Na true????"

@ask_of_orix:

"How far @mr.jollof vdm done reply you na you we Dey wait for Abi you done run?"

@melvin_unusuall:

"Bro abeg with all due respect just rest abeg. Understand say you get many enemies when they sell your information out to the guy, just rest."

@iamroseofficia:

"U came for vdm first. u can never win."

@kingmike_visualz:

"Wife jollof 😜, you cry for coco hotel or not with your Camry."

@cjay_derek:

"Them knack your wife abi them no knack am? Osim my primary duty."

Verydarkman drags Mr Jollof again

Meanwhile, Verydarkman continued to slam Mr Jollof for coming for his mother and accusing him of taking a swipe at his wife.

In the video, he made bold claims about Mr Jollof's wife and shared the hotel's name where she allegedly met Yahoo boys.

VDM opened his comment sections, and fans reacted massively to his new video about Mr Jollof.

