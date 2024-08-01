VDM Attacks Tonto Dikeh for Cheering Tinubu Amid Protest: “Always Been About Their Pockets”
- Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has countered Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's views on the ongoing #Endbadgovernance protest
- Recall that the movie star and politician recently drummed support for President Tinubu and shared screenshots to back up her points
- Not stopping there, the mum of one advised protesters to maintain peace and spoke about the president's plans, triggering a lot of internet users, including VDM
Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has come for actress and politician Tonto Dikeh following her recent statements amid the nationwide protest.
Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh advised Nigerians protesting against hardship in the country to do it peacefully.
The Nollywood star argued that Tinubu meant well for grassroots development and youth empowerment.
This was after she applauded the president on the first day of the #Endbadgovernance protest happneing nationwide. The mum of one and APC politician shared a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president, to back up her praises.
Following Verydarkman, in a social media outburst, voiced some unprintable words at the actress.
The TikToker noted that most of the country's celebrities are much after their benefits and do not care about the masses as they claim to do.
See his post below:
VDM spurs reactions online
While some supported the activist, others noted that his words toward the actress were too vulgar.
See the reactions below:
akpajosephine:
"Na make everybody find way enter government House oo."
stephjennyek:
"Honestly, she is really a huge disappointment."
itz_lizzy___:
"Where is decorum????? What is this. Are you eve a mad man?"
nekkyann:
"Very condescending way of passing messages. Says a lot about this boys person."
mz_leelyann:
"Gbenusoun. Pass ur msg without talking rubbish."
folabukola15:
"This boi him mama no try at all. Why can't he passed information constructively."
i_am_amii2:
"Tonto is really a big disappointment.. it hurts because I genuinely liked her."
Tonto Dikeh speaks about planned protest
Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto had shared her take on the planned protest by Nigerian youths between August 1 and 10.
The movie star said she was not discouraging anyone from protesting and that she understood that it was everyone's right.
However, she noted that there were other ways to handle the issue while sympathizing with everyone struggling in the bad economy
