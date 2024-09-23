Mr Eazi's recent tweet, which was more of a supplication to God to make the home comfortable, is trending

The singer and businessman seemingly compared the home with the outside world, stirring speculations

Mr Eazi's tweet has since stirred reactions from his fans and followers, suggesting it was a hint about his relationship with Temi Otedola

Singer and businessman Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, best known as Mr Eazi, has left people talking over his recent tweet, which appeared to be a prayer. In it, he begged God to make the home more comfortable so that people would prefer it to going outside.

Mr Eazi makes special prayer to God. Credit: @mreazi

Mr Eazi, who is in a relationship with billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter Temi, stirred up speculations with his tweet as people shared different viewpoints.

”Make outside no sweet pass our homes," Mr Eazi tweeted.

See his tweet below:

People react to Mr Eazi's tweet

Some netizens linked it to the singer's relationship, while others shared a barrage of input about the tweet.

However, some netizens saw the tweet as a prayer and simply responded with, 'Amen.'

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

crowndavibeknng:

"Hmmmm make e no be say u dey run home and away goal goal."

iamdeejayjet:

"Wetin happen? U don Dey sign for home and away?"

mooregrin_:

"One of the realest prayers I’ve heard in a long time, Amin Ase."

Officialsoliu:

"Mr. Eazi, come out straight like Davido. Nobody will beat you."

DjSimass:

"Omo Outside dey always sweet pass nigeria."

MrOdunfa:

"Is this a sign?"

Creamiemoi:

"This is a deep prayer!!!.Some of us still dey suffer the result of this…"

tobizeeno:

"My mature mind no won reason along that line cause I wish you well bro. God bless our homes."

cladenate:

"Hope say you never taste anything wey pass temi?"

Eazi and his mum in the kitchen

Mr Eazi was excited as he celebrated his 33rd birthday with his mother.

To make it special, his mother taught him how to make chin-chin, which he learnt gladly.

As they started the process, his mother prayed for its success, and it made Mr. Eazi ask if they were in a church programme.

