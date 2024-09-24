Nigerian fast-rising singer Asake has left fans and netizens in awe of his creativity and talent with a recent post he made

The YBNL signee shared a video about his struggles, as narrated by multi-award-winning British actor Idris Elba

In the video that has since spurred emotions around the Lungu Boy's greatness, Idris could be heard employing the use of Yoruba proverbs and more

Nigerian fast-rising singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, warmed the arts of fans and netizens with visual storytelling about his years of hardwork.

In footage shared on the YBNL signee's page, renowned British actor Idris Elba can be heard using fine words to describe the Afrobeats star's humble beginnings.

British actor Idris Elba narrated Asake's documentary teaser. Credit: @asakemusic, @idriselba

The cinematic project, which used monochrome effects, featured the bustling streets of Lagos as Idris Elba narrated the struggles of Asake into greatness.

Idris's voice added to the theatrics of the highly prised clip, as he employed poetic language to drive emotions down spines.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Asake wormed his way into the hearts of more music lovers both locally and internationally after selling out the O2 Arean once again.

Legit.ng had reported that the 'Lonely At The Top' crooner, had sold out O2 Arena for the first time in 2023.

In the clip making the rounds, English rapper and actor, Idris Elba, was seen presenting Asake with his plaque for selling out the 02 Arena for the second time.

In the sweet clip, the rapper and actor told Asake that when he dreams, he should dream big.

Asake spurs emotions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

callme_bigjas:

"The world will hear my story very soon."

cdqolowo:

"The Street will never forget your name oro."

1_ibrobeckhamme:

"E get why them dey call am landlord."

papijiggy_:

"Idris Elba doing Asake’s voiceover is insane!!🔥 lungu to space!"

thefeyiii:

"If proper yoruba inclined person catch this voicing ehnnn."

oluwa.rankeeofficiall:

"Aje se nothing can stop greatness believe."

babs.gram:

"Why Idris Elba dey read pidgin like this?"

kjlyrics:

"Asake is bigger than all artist in the world."

Sweden players dance to Asake's song

A video had captured what some Sweden female football players did while they were in the dressing room.

In the clip, they were seen dancing to Asake's Fuji song off his Lungu Boy album, they also showed some leg works.

The recording sparked reactions among fans, who praised the singer for his great musical prowess.

