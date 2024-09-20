A video has captured what some Sweden female football players did while they were in the dressing room

In the clip, they were seen dancing to Asake's Fuji song off his Lungu Boy album, they also showed some leg works

The recording sparked reactions among fans, who praised the singer for his great musical prowess

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, seemed to have drawn more fans to his music as seen in a trending video.

In the clip, some female players from FC Rosengard team in Sweden were seen dancing beautifully to the Fuji music in Asake's Lungu Boy's album.

Sweden female team members dance to Asake's song. Photo credit @asakenewz/@fcrosengard

Someone was teaching one of the players how to dance as Asake's song played in the background. The two were later joined by another female player, who couldn't resist the lovely movement made by her colleagues.

Sweden players show legwork

In the adorable video, the female players also displayed some leg works, which was admired by fans of the music star.

Recall that supporters of the music star had asked him to sing in English language after the release of the Lungu Boy. He also responded to his fan as he promised them more hit music.

Ever since Lungu Boy was released, it has continued to warm the hearts of fans, most especially where he featured Wizkid.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the few reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@k.o.s_06:

"Mr money take alujo to the world."

@08_12.xx:

“They get African blood."

@pablo_eleniyan0011:

“This is cute and impressive"

@cashy__55:

“Dem abi dance."

@adebisi_music:

"Love it."

@broken_bo2:

"I could remember when some werey dey look us less cause we love Fuji music."

Asake reacts to Grammy nomination

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer was happy to have been nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.

In a clip online, the singer decided to celebrate his achievement at a movie location by popping a drink.

Some ladies were in the background cheering him up and filming him as he marked his achievement.

