Nigerian singer Davido has taken to social media to prepare the minds of his fans for his big announcement

The 30BG boss shared that he had something big to announce on October 1, 2024, and it got people talking

Recall that Wizkid had also teased fans with an announcement to be made on October 1, and FC members had a lot to say

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has told fans that he has a big announcement to make on October 1, 2024.

On September 23, the 30BG boss took to his official X page to tweet about the big news he wanted fans to anticipate.

Recall that Davido’s colleague and ‘music rival’, Wizkid, also caused a stir on social media after hinting that something big was coming on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1.

Davido’s recent tweet about his upcoming announcement did not go unnoticed by netizens, particularly Wizkid’s fans. See OBO’s tweet below:

Fans react to Davido’s upcoming announcement

After Davido shared his post about making an announcement on October 1, many netizens trooped to his comment section to react. While some of them praised OBO, others claimed his post had something to do with Wizkid.

Read some of what they had to say below:

Davido and Sanwo-Olu's SSA clash

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer and Jubiril Gawat, one of governor Sanwo-Olu's aides, clashed over the singer's tweet about the election.

Davido had questioned INEC over how the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets.

Reacting to it, Gawat made a tweet about Davido's post, and it didn't go down well with the music star.

