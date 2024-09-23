Nigerian entertainer Davido is known to engage his Twitter fans whenever he can with the most hilarious responses

One of his fans teased him about starving them of good music, while another told him that it was time to join Chef Chi in bed as it was late at night

The singer's reply to the X user, who told him that Chioma needed him in the bedroom, buzzed social media

Nigerian Afrobeat music star Davido Adeleke, known as Davido, never jokes with his wife despite his many controversies.

The singer, pictured chilling in London with his wife and best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, buzzed the internet with his reply to one of his fans on Elon Musk's X.

Davido's reply to a fan buzzed the internet. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

One of Davido's fans accused him of starving them with good music, to which the singer replied that he would soon release good music.

Another told him it was late at night and that it was time for him to join Chioma in the bedroom. The father of twins' replied to the fan that he was always ready to service Chioma whenever need be.

See their conversations below:

It will be recalled that Davido trended when he was caught showing Chioma his meals at Cubana's restaurant on social media.

Fans react to Davido's reply

See how Nigerians are reacting to Davido's response:

@nonsoagain:

"Why are you active on Twitter these days? You no get work?"

@zxenergyy:

"Davido quoted Omo."

@carpetmanxyx:

"Agbero."

@EObotamah:

"Dey wife go sabi do o,just like em been talk for em wedding."

@osere_xi:

"Hope say you no dey beg your wife for knacks?"

@the_greatjordan:

"U go beg am too? I mean ur wife, u go beg am before she give it to u? Because I see that u have a PHD in begging for kpekus."

Moment Davido’s aide Isreal voted in Edo

Meanwhile, Davido's aide and logistics manager shared the moment he voted amid the ongoing Edo gubernatorial election.

In one of the series of photos Isreal DMW shared online, he was seen giving two thumbs up after exercising his civic duties.

Isreal DWM's post came amid Davido's ongoing rants on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over the election.

