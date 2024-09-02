Nigerian international singer Wizkid buzzed the internet with a recent post he made on his Instagram account

The father of four, who has left his fans and music lovers in suspense over his incoming album, spoke about a particular date

While the Afrobeats star didn't explicitly state enough about his studio work, his statement triggered massive reactions across social media

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, spurred reactions online following his recent statement.

The Afrobeats superstar, who has kept fans and music lovers in suspense over the release of his most cherished album, Morayo, spoke about the day of independence.

Wizkid has kept fans in suspense with a recent post. Credit: @wizkidayonews

Without strongly referencing the day he had in mind, the Made in Lagos hitmaker simply noted that the truth would set people free.

Sharing a picture of himself in his Instagram story, Wizkid wrote:

"On the day of independence, the truth shall set us free."

See his post below:

Wizkid's post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

moe08_06:

"He don carry una handicap."

officialogvictor:

"Wizkid no get sense but he’s making sense here tho."

great_unique_man:

"October 1st, this guy wahala too much he go just dey muzz his fans."

greenpipsfx147101:

"Wizkid don use juju blind all the fc , dem no even get sense at all..he just the use dem like rags..no single respect."

big_dreco_1:

"Meny Good Good Things Go Still Happen For Us. Like This Comment If You Believe."

am_me_5:

"He Dey craze who he dey use album form for?? For album wey I go stream morning till night with my data."

sirkelly67:

"See as I just dy online dy wait for my follow man song."

_oyiza:

"Big Wiz go whine you, but no panic!!!"

wales_serah:

"Atleast we have known the day and month, remaining the year that Morayo is coming."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

