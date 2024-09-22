Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has continued to make headlines over his philanthropy and fondness for making the people around him live comfortably

Recently, there has been a debate online after he gifted his personal driver a new Lexus SUV, as many say he suggested other things the artist could have done

Legit.ng took a moment to recount times the Grammy-nominated singer bought cars for people in 2024

Aside from showcasing his lavish lifestyle, one thing Davido is known for is his generosity.

The former DMW executive has made countless headlines for times when he extended kindness or help to the people close to him.

Davido bought an exquisite car for wife's manager Ubi Franklyn.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido spent millions on an array of diamond necklaces for his crew, the 30 Billion Gang (30BG). Each of the expensive jewellery came with a diamond-encrusted pendant boldly spelling 30BG.

Today Legit.ng recounts the times the self-proclaimed King of Afrobeats splurged his money to get expensive rides for his friends and team members.

Davido gifts wife Chioma's manager, Ubi Franklin new car

Davido has once again demonstrated his compassion once more by presenting a brand-new automobile to his wife's manager, Ubi Franklin.

The incident, which took place in July, saw Ubi Franklin break the news on his Instagram story, as he couldn't contain his excitement. He mentioned receiving a GAC GS8 as a present, reportedly worth N68m. The kind act came shortly after Davido was named CIG Motors' brand ambassador.

Following that, the music was criticised for giving such an expensive car to the music executive.

Actress Esther Nwahcukwu questioned Davido's priorities, accusing him of ignoring his fatherly duties to his first daughter, Imade, while splurging on a luxurious car for others.

She aired her disdain in an Instagram video, saying Davido should focus on paying Imade's school tuition rather than using her mother, Sophia Momodu, as an excuse.

Davido buys SUV for friend and stylist Deekay DMW

The Afrobeats star bought a new SUV for his friend and stylist Deekay DMW shortly after his lavish wedding ceremony. The 30BG member shared the exciting news online, posting photos of himself with his new vehicle.

He revealed that Davido, whom he referred to as his twin and idol, had given him the automobile.

Expressing his gratitude to the musician, he commended Davido for his kindness and support, claiming that no one is more authentic than him.

Davido surprises personal driver with Lexus SUV gift

The one that recently broke the internet was Davido's gift to his personal driver, Tunde Yussuf, of a brand new Lexus SUV.

Yussuf, a tour worker, posted a picture of the expensive vehicle on Instagram, expressing his thanks and prayers for Davido.

The touching post received over 4,000 likes, including one from Davido himself, and countless congratulatory notes from fans.

Tunde was, however, called out by popular financial expert Official Geh GEh, who ordered him to return the automobile gift to the singer and questioned why Davido couldn't create a business for him instead of purchasing him N25 million on a N70 thousand income.

According to one financial coach, that was a mistaken priority. He believed Davido should have started a business for the driver instead of buying him a car.

Davido gifts wife brand new SUV as wedding gift

The Timeless crooner gave his newlywed wife, Chioma Adeleke, a brand new car during their traditional wedding ceremony.

Although the singer didn't buy the gift himself, a leading automobile company, GAC Motors, gave it to the couple for the wedding ceremony.

In the video, the superstar singer presented his Queen with the brand-new white SUV at their wedding reception and went on to give her a bunch of roses following the luxurious presentation.

Davido's kindness has continued to gain him affection and respect from fans and peers, cementing his reputation as a caring and generous musician.

