Ubi Franklin is overwhelmed with joy following the expensive gift he received from Davido recently

The music executive shared a video of an exquisite car reportedly worth 68 million naira as he announced it was given to him by the Afrobeats star

He thanked Davido for the gift and expressed his love for him, leaving many to share their views on the warm gesture

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again demonstrated his philanthropy by gifting music executive Ubi Franklin, who also works as his wife's manager, a new automobile worth N68 million.

Excited Ubi shared his joy on Instagram, posting stories, videos, and pictures of the moment he received the car from the Afrobeat star.

Davido gifted Chioma's manager Ubi Franklin a new car. Credit: @davido, @ubifranklin

Source: Instagram

The music executive revealed that he couldn't contain his excitement over Davido's generous gesture. According to the pictures on Ubi Franklin's Instagram, Davido gifted him a GAC-G68, a seven-seater vehicle.

Expressing his gratitude, Ubi wrote:

"David Adeleke just gifted me a car, bro thank you for everything. I love you."

He added: "David just knows how to do what is right for his people, I truly appreciate you. Make I sleep and will continue in the morning."

See his posts below:

Ubi Franklin's post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"Davido need church prayer, you fit do this but not for my Sophia Sophia."

iam_egroyce:

"The comment section sha. Them Dey attack person wah say e wan Dey e PIKIN life wah the mama nor gree and na still this same people talk say them support the PIKIN mama una need Jesus."

shakar_el:

"Ubi Ubi my guy Congrats bro …. Welldone Davido."

olivepraise:

"God bless his heart. People around supposed to Dey enjoy no everytime na only igbo igbo you Dey always share you."

tufab:

"I’m waiting for Davido to buy Verydarkman his own car too."

faithhosky:

"Lmao! 68million naira car for an outsider and how much car did he say he got for his daughter again? God abeg."

maloni06_:

"You wey suppose be boss and big name on your own as be record label , you don turn boy boy to davido. ... Congratulations sha."

iamdjbass:

"Sophia is really working so hard in this social media. You don’t want shared custody but you want benefits for the daughter both you and Davido made together. I sight all your online warriors, they look so hopeless while trying so hard to spread yeye narratives. Tell them to wrap it up. They are embarrassing your daughter."

Source: Legit.ng