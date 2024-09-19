Nigerian music star Davido has left fans and netizens in awe of his generosity following his recent actions

The former DMW executive was said to have recently gifted his driver a new automobile as the picture went viral online

The young man, overwhelmed by the show of affection, took to his social media account to heap praises on the Grammy-nominated star

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shown off his generosity once more.

A recent viral report claims that the musician gave his personal driver, Doro DMW, a new automobile.

Taking to Instagram, the professional driver stated that the Afrobeats superstar had done it again, gifting him a new automobile.

He congratulated himself and prayed that his boss never fail in life.

In his caption, he wrote:

"Congratulations to me, God bless you 001, my boss @davido You no go ever fall my oga. OBO DAN DO AM AGAIN."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that this is the third time Davido has given his workers a car. In July, he gave his friend and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, a new automobile.

The talent manager shared the good news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for Davido's kind gesture. He expressed gratitude to the musician and acknowledged his ability to do what was right for his people.

Also in July, Davido spent millions on a new automobile for his stylist, Deekay DMW. Sharing the good news online, along with images of himself and his new whip, he expressed gratitude to the singer, thanking him for everything he does for him and stating that nobody is more genuine than him.

Davido's driver spurs reactions from fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

travmbb:

"THATS WHY HES THE BADDEST ITS FROM THE HEART CONGRATULATIONS BRO ONLY THE BEGINNINGS REMAIN U."

bawo_bodybuilder:

"A big congrats 🎉🍾🎈🎊 to you Doro."

doro_dmw55:

"THANK YOU BOSS🙌 forever grateful."

cycy_rica:

Congrats bro Tunde

bigshaddyofficial:

"Davido no fit buy this kind car for person."

Davido flies his staff in private jet

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemight Akinyele, a staff of singer Davido, had praised his boss for being supportive and flying them on his private jet.

In a series of posts, he stated that he wanted to travel for Davido's cousin's graduation, and the Unavailable crooner came through for him.

Davido also screenshotted Yemight's appreciation post and sent a message to his colleagues, which elicited mixed reactions.

