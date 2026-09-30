Canada updated its super visa income requirements in July 2025, setting new minimum thresholds for hosts who want to bring parents or grandparents into the country

The required income varies based on family size, starting from a specific amount for a single-person household and increasing with each additional member

Nigerians planning to sponsor relatives under the super visa programme need to understand how these figures translate in naira before making any plans

Canada has set out the minimum annual income a host must earn to sponsor parents or grandparents for a super visa, with the figures updated as of 29 July 2025 on the official Canadian government website.

The requirements are tied directly to the total number of people in the host's family unit, meaning the larger the household, the higher the income threshold that must be met before a super visa application can proceed.

Canada publishes amount host must have to bring relatives. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/ Aslan Alphan

Source: Getty Images

Canada super visa income requirements

For a family of one, the host must earn well. A two-person household requires a minimum income of a larger amount, while a family of three must show income of at least $46,720 (N43,739,971).

Full breakdown by family size

1 — $30,526 (N28,587,166)

2 — $38,002 (N35,580,569)

3 — $46,720 (N43,739,971)

4 — $56,724 (N53,105,867)

5 — $64,336 (N60,232,336)

6 — $72,560 (N67,945,535)

7 — $80,784 (N75,646,529)

If more than 7 people, for each additional family member, add: $8,224 (N7,698,785)

For families larger than seven people, an additional $8,224 (N7,698,785) is added to the minimum income requirement for each extra member beyond seven.

The Canadian government's official guidance states clearly:

"Minimum income your host needs based on the size of the family."

All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars.

These thresholds apply specifically to the super visa programme, which allows parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to visit and stay in Canada for extended periods, rather than going through the full immigration process.

Canada lists super visa requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government had published the requirements applicants and their hosts must meet to qualify for a Super Visa.

The host must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident o, or registered Indian who is at least 18 and meets the minimum income requirement, while applicants must be outside Canada, have health insurance a, nd undergo an immigration medical exam.

Source: Legit.ng