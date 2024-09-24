Davido Captured On Video Call With Chioma While Out With The Boys: “The Woman Who Completes Him”
- Nigerian singer Davido spurred reactions online following how he showed his deep connection with his wife, Chioma
- The Unavailable crooner was on a night out with his guys when he was seen on a video call with his Chioma
- OBO, as he is fondly called, appeared more concerned about the call he was making with his wife than the bubbling vicinity he was in
Nigerian singer David Adeleke melted the hearts of many online after he unknowingly displayed his endearing affection for his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.
The Afrobeats star was spotted in a viral video on a night out with some of his crew members and male friends, such as BBNaija star Kiddwaya.
The footage saw the moment Davido wouldn’t end a video call with his wife as they chatted tirelessly while he was in the noisy premises.
At some point during the video call, the musician held the phone towards his ear to listen to his wife, clearly trying to beat the loud music he was surrounded by.
Watch the video below:
Davido's video call stirs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
ijeoma.nwankpa:
"That's his wife, his gist partner, the only woman who compliments him."
nazzy_special_treats:
"This man is so addicted to his wife ehh! God bless this union forever🙌no old cargo will come between you two . Amen."
treasure_world77:
"He's a lover guy.... he loves so deeply and also have a milk heart."
licki_licious:
"The only woman he’s ever being proud of, the only woman we know."
sammykash213:
"Na she get everything wey he need in a woman and more."
marian__stephen:
"Davido no chioma is a very big blessing to him and his family so he we take her for granted at."
pere_gold1:
"I don finally conclude say this handler Dey among davido cartel because you can tell this video was recorded unaware 😂😂😂 still love it."
marian__stephen:
"You see this Davido and chioma marriage na forever thing till Christ comes."
Moment Davido’s aide Isreal voted in Edo
Meanwhile, Davido's aide and logistics manager shared the moment he voted during the Edo gubernatorial election.
In one of the series of photos Isreal DMW shared online, he was seen giving two thumbs up after exercising his civic duties.
Isreal DWM's post came amid Davido's rants on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over the election.
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.