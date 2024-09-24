Nigerian singer Davido spurred reactions online following how he showed his deep connection with his wife, Chioma

The Unavailable crooner was on a night out with his guys when he was seen on a video call with his Chioma

OBO, as he is fondly called, appeared more concerned about the call he was making with his wife than the bubbling vicinity he was in

Nigerian singer David Adeleke melted the hearts of many online after he unknowingly displayed his endearing affection for his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

The Afrobeats star was spotted in a viral video on a night out with some of his crew members and male friends, such as BBNaija star Kiddwaya.

The footage saw the moment Davido wouldn’t end a video call with his wife as they chatted tirelessly while he was in the noisy premises.

At some point during the video call, the musician held the phone towards his ear to listen to his wife, clearly trying to beat the loud music he was surrounded by.

Davido's video call stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ijeoma.nwankpa:

"That's his wife, his gist partner, the only woman who compliments him."

nazzy_special_treats:

"This man is so addicted to his wife ehh! God bless this union forever🙌no old cargo will come between you two . Amen."

treasure_world77:

"He's a lover guy.... he loves so deeply and also have a milk heart."

licki_licious:

"The only woman he’s ever being proud of, the only woman we know."

sammykash213:

"Na she get everything wey he need in a woman and more."

marian__stephen:

"Davido no chioma is a very big blessing to him and his family so he we take her for granted at."

pere_gold1:

"I don finally conclude say this handler Dey among davido cartel because you can tell this video was recorded unaware 😂😂😂 still love it."

marian__stephen:

"You see this Davido and chioma marriage na forever thing till Christ comes."

