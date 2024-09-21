Davido has continued reacting to the election process taking place in Edo state as he called out INEC

The singer shamed the electoral body over the way things were going in Edo state and added that he had to call them out during Osun election too

Sharing his reason for intervening in the election, he noted that his late mother was from Edo state

Grammy Award nominee, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed grievance over the way things were going in Edo state as the state observed its gubernatorial election.

The music star, who got married in 2024, said “shame on INEC”, (Independent Electoral Commission) for the way election was being conducted in Edo state.

Sharing his reason for making such a post, he noted that his late mother was from Edo state, and he will not keep calm till things were done right.

Davido shares his experience on Osun state

Sharing his experience about the election that took place in his own state, he noted that he had to call out INEC severally on social media before they made things right in Osun state.

The Timeless crooner added that it was the responsibility of all Nigerians to ensure that INEC got it right. He prayed that God would help Nigeria as he ranted that things were awful.

Recall that Davido was very active during the gubernatorial election in Osun state. And he has been following up to ensure his uncle was fulfilling his promise to his people after winning the election.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Davido's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@dir_opm:

"And you still dey rant Leave politics alone."

@turay8260:

"King. DAVIDO forever."

@a_nee_tha:

"Funny fact is they know who the governor is going to be,no matter how we vote right.they know who’s next in line."

@nonso_chris4:

"You’re doing well."

@pretty_chubbybunny:

"Davido is too good to be hated always lending his voice like a common that depends on this economy but his not is just pure love for his people my fav. For life."

@ziggydato:

"Voting is a waste of time."

@didiowizzy23_dadiyo:

"Very big shame to inec."

@234.own:

"Because your uncle win neh make u say dem get an right. when something nor favor Nigerians eh don automatically become bad thing."

@womanchef_official:

"You are doing very well David!!! Don't let them shut you up!!"

@dele_hafeez:

"Oga shift abeg!! See as him dey talk like sey na him uncle b d best thing after slice bread."

