Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest had the attention of many after he spoke about Phyno’s visit to his restaurant

The businessman shared a video of the moment Phyno showed up in his new Maybach worth millions of naira

Speaking further, he revealed the enormous amount of money the Ezege crooner spent on drinks by barely hanging out for 2 hours

Nigerian socialite and nightlife entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has given a major shout-out to rapper Phyno for spending millions at his club.

He shared a video of when Phyno pulled up to his club, revealing that the rapper arrived in his new Maybach car worth millions of naira.

Phyno lavished $20K in Cubana Chiefpriest’s restaurant. Credit: @phyno, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest also claimed that the Ezee crooner spent $20,000 on drinks in just two hours.

Sharing a video of their hangout, he wrote:

“See Who We Have Here Legendary @phynofino Pulled Up In A 800 Million Naira Maybach 680. He Said Cp I Have 2 Hours To Spend 20k Hope You Have Enough Drinkers? FULL TIME JOB the Album💿 in A Bit.”

See the video below:

In May, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest praised Phyno for spending millions of naira on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680 for 2024.

Hailing the musician, he took a jab at Nigerians who are grumbling about the economy, informing them that there is money, which they do not have.

Cubana announced last week his intentions to give his wife and sons an iPhone 16, and he took to Instagram to seek support from Nigerians.

Cubana Chiefpriest stirs reactions from fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

laspota_graghics:

"Guys please help me wish My World Best Mum Happy Birthday Today is Her Birthday ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday mum I'll definitely make you proud I'll be sitting on that Maybach I must make it . AMEN."

barbie_pink_21:

"Phyno one guy I respect so much....No scandal, no show off.... always on his lane."

jeffbag7:

"For those wey no understand the last part.. b4 u become a Boss u gat learn work."

dj_big_tee:

"Phyno Olamide reminisce. Those 3 are king of steeze."

osa_su4:

"Chai baba God when person go reach this people stage."

inspired_nuel:

"Spending 20k dollars on drink? Hmmmmm. I rather use it to help young small business owners."

wizderickofficial01:

"I just dey happy to see people succeed 😂😂😂 if we are rich we have %75 to live in peace and harmony, but when someone is hungry ahh 😂😂😂 problems everywhere 😂😂 peace 25%."

onye_nwa_:

"Nah CP dey light up EZEGE 💨 😂😂😂things we love to see."

fuhsheila:

"Since the opening of this business, I am learning alot oncyour marketing strategies. You are a big TEACHER."

Lagos govt accuses Cubana Chiefpriest of noise pollution

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest made headlines after the Lagos state government sealed his newly opened fast-food restaurant due to repeated environmental violations, including noise pollution.

In a video, which has since gone viral, loud noise could be heard coming from the restaurant in the early hours of Sunday, September 15.

The new evidence provided by the state government stirred up mixed reactions as many netizens threw their weight behind Chiefpriest.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng