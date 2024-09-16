The Lagos state government has shared an anonymous video sent by a resident that led to the sealing of Cubana Chiefpriest restaurant

In the video, which has since gone viral, loud noise could be heard coming from the restaurant in the early hours of Sunday, September 15

The new evidence provided by the state government has stirred up mixed reactions as several netizens threw their weights behind Chiefpriest

Celebrity barman and entrepreneur Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana ChiefPriest, has been making headlines after the Lagos state government sealed his newly opened fast-food restaurant due to repeated environmental violations, including noise pollution.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cubana Chiefpriest hosted a grand opening party on Saturday, September 14, as he officially launched the restaurant with the likes of Davido and Poco Lee, among others, in attendance.

Anonymous video from Chiefpriest's restaurant emerges. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Barely hours after the party, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab announced the closure of the restaurant on Sunday, September 15, via his X account, citing disregard for multiple warnings as the reason.

See the commissioner's post below:

Amid the backlash that trailed the government action, Wahab shared an anonymous video sent by a resident where Chiefpriest restaurant was located.

He captioned the video:

"De Angels Night Club (Donald’s Fast Food). Video recorded by an anonymous resident around 2am today, Sunday 15th of September, 2024."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng compiled below

odunolamii_

"It was a launching Day! Were you expecting it to be quiet!"

oluwanissi

"Love the fact that no one is exempted! 👏 Everyone is treated the same no matter the status."

olayemi_2990:

"Fast food don turn to nightclub the man no just get sense."

amaxingayluxury:

"He should just get a sound proof structures in place now or how does he expect neighbors to sleep!"

uchechisom3:

"Them no dey use eye see Igbo man business is progress but them to do it na war, envy ness full for una body.":

arakunrin_degorah01:

"Oh na report why the music come Dey sweet person for body."

Chiefpriest somersaults in video

Cubana Chiefpriest trended over a video of him participating in the 'Up and Grateful' challenge.

The celebrity barman who seems to be on summer vacation, was spotted at a beachside as he showed off his somersaulting skills.

Davido's bestie, however, crashed landed as he appeared to struggle to get back on his feet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng