A bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan allegedly valued at N1.5 billion was recently delivered to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

The delivery was facilitated by Motoring Nigeria, which shared a video of the handover on TikTok.

Video shows impressive Range Rover Cullinan

According to @motoringnigeria on TikTok, the delivery was completed within a remarkably short timeframe of just 20 minutes to mark the Bishop's birthday.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, boasting a sleek white finish, was transported in a specialised truck to ensure safe and secure delivery.

The delivery sparked varied reactions online, with some praising the bishop and others questioning the allocation of resources.

"How we delivered N1.5 billion car for Bishop David Oyedepo. Our friends at POLANCO called and asked if we could do a top priority job for them within 20 minutes. Of course we could. We discussed payment terms and the truck was there in 15 minutes. The befitting truck to carry our white black badge Rolls Royce Cullinan. We picked up and delivered safely within 3 hours because God was truly with us," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail N1.5 billion car for Oyedepo

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@mohammed idris adamu asked:

"What did he needs this car for at 70yrs old?"

@Aj sazzy asked:

"Why didn’t they use the money for the members in other branches of his church?"

@ONYEMUO asked:

"But he say na souls he want as gift. So he still collect Rolls Royce."

@Badmus Abiodun Mutiu said:

"Imagine hw many of his church member or even everybody dat will benefit,IF he use d money to establish company?haa Nigeria nawa oo, and he is preaching to member dat life is vanity."

@Drxco added:

"Maturity is realizing that he bought it himself and deceived his fools tha it was a gift, he knows he would be criticised."

