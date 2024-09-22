Entrepreneur Jaruma has shared why she married her husband and what life felt like after she was through with her rehab process

In a podcast, she said that she had to fulfill the demands of society and she accused fashion designer Veekee James of doing the same thing

Her statement did not go down well with some netizens who bashed her for trying to trend by dragging others into her issues

Entrepreneur and 'kanyamata' dealer, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, aka Jaruma, had netizens talking after she shared the role of her husband in her life while she had issues with substance abuse.

In a podcast, Issues and Society, Jaruma noted that she did not marry for love but because she wanted society to leave her alone. Hence, she was married for a little while.

She said that in this case, one has to get married or rent a husband for content and it was the same thing a celebrity stylist, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, was doing with her husband.

Jaruma's statement did not sit well with some netizens and they questioned her involving the fashion designer in her drama.

Recall that the entrepreneur was arrested by Senator Ned Nwoko in 2022 for alleged defamation of character. However, she was released shortly before rumours had it that she was abusing hard substances.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Jaruma's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

@lookingforjoan:

"This is giving misery loves company. Don’t project your negativity onto others. This is such an unkind thing to say."

@bussy_skills:

"Veekee James case is different. She's married and their marriage with last forever. Just agree that your time has expired, we don't want to hear Veekee James' name in your kayamanta mouth again. You this successful useless person."

@pamada_byada:

"We did rest when Jaruma wanted to blind us with @farad guy then oh. She said he was a billionaire. She even was born twins at some point. Jaruma ehn."

@johnnybeycrusoe:

"How did @jaruma_001 fall from grace to this, is what I still don’t understand… In this life, always invest in your prime, so you don’t fall off like @brymolawale not my words, but @burnaboygram words."

Jaruma shares prison experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that intimate product seller, Jaruma Empire, has filmed a video after getting bail and being released from prison.

The controversial lady has a word for her naysayers as she maintained that she only spent one night in prison contrary to reports making the rounds.

Jaruma equally flaunted her ‘jazzed’ waist beads and earrings as she took a jab at those claiming her products couldn’t save her from prison.

