BBNaija Season 9 housemate, Onyeka, has given viewers a hint about her alleged former relationship with rapper Odumodu Blvck

On the show, the young lady was captured speaking to Sooj about a certain musician she dated who still mentions her in songs

Onyeka and Sooj’s discussion, as well as Odumodu’s recent move on social media, got fans talking

BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate Onyeka Chigbo recently hinted at dating rapper Tochukwu Gbugbemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, in the past.

It all started with the BBNaija star having a private conversation with her colleague, Samuel Osuji, aka Sooj, about a certain celebrity she used to date.

Not stopping there, she gave a hint by mentioning one of his slangs, “kala nature”.

The BBNaija housemate said the person still sings about her in his music. Onyeka then told Sooj to keep the information to himself.

Fans react to Onyeka allegedly being Odumodu’s ex

Shortly after Onyeka’s conversation with Sooj went viral, netizens recalled that Odumodu Blvck had recently posted a throwback photo of Onyeka on his Instagram stories.

Others also noted that she had to have been referring to the rapper because of the slang she mentioned. Read some of their comments below:

