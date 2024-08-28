Ozee Mbadiwe is livid about Onyeka's description of her relationship with him in the Big Brother Naija house

The male housemate was seen having a chat with his twin, Ozee and other guys at the gym about Onyeka

According to him, she keeps creative false narratives about them being on a ship, which is all a lie

Nigerians enjoy the multiple dramas that ensued in the Big Brother Hosue, noting the content they signed up for.

Ozee Mabadiwe was seen talking with the guys at the gym about what was happening in the house.

Ozee hammers that he has a madam outside. Credit: @ozeembadiwe, @itsonyekachigbo

Source: Instagram

According to him, he is unhappy about the narrative. Onyeka keeps pushing about her relationship with him. He says one minute, she says she does not want to be on a ship and is aware that he has a serious relationship outside.

But the next minute, she goes to ask Victoria about her relationship with Ozee, constantly asking if she likes him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He insists he has a relationship outside the house and does not want to be involved in any mix-up.

Ozee said:

"I get madam outside, and you dey create narrative wey no dey. My madam, go check social media and see all the narratives wey you create."

Watch video here:

Ozee spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Ahujachim:

"Where was your madam when you kissed her."

@Jennycheta1:

"Onyeka the show. Thank you for giving them something to post of not today would have been as dry as stock fish."

@Nellystunna:

"Make he getat, he doesn't know he has madam since, he is also part of what happened."

@drop2jaga:

"Onyeka is a force to be reckoned with! Always standing strong despite the noise."

@Abbietrends:

"But you kissed her."

@cooldamxbone:

"Ozee should have thought of that before being all friendly with Victoria and Onyeka."

@ManlikeMikeey:

"Onyeka wey dey confused,be moving like an agbada supporter."

@Sexykate542:

"I am not Onyeka's fan but this guy should let her be,we have heard. I don't like the way he goes on and on about her,e don do. Allow her play her game and play your own."

@Ifybabe13331983:

"U get madam but u keep getting angry anytime u see her playing with other guys."

BBN Chinwe shuns trolls

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Chinwe, from the Zinwe pair, has been buzzing the internet with her media rounds.

Recall that the former contestant and her boyfriend were under fire for having sexual intercourse in the house.

Meanwhile, Chinwe chose to silence naysayers with her response when asked about it while touching on the pregnancy drama during an interview.

Source: Legit.ng