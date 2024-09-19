Nigerians have now shown up for ailing actress Bisola Badmus hours after her plight was aired on social media

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod was one of those who shared a video highlighting Badmus’ financial and health struggles

Shortly after his video went up, kind Nigerians gathered to donate some money to the ailing actress

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has raised N1.3 million for ailing actress Bisola Badmus to the joy of fans on social media.

Just recently, Bisola Badmus made internet headlines after she opened up on her health and financial struggles to Kunle Afod and Biola Bayo in different interviews.

Fans react as Kunle Afod raises money for Bisola Badmus. Photos: @kunleafod, @officialbisolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Recall that Badmus also narrated how she was abandoned by her baby daddy, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, for whom she has a son, Malik.

Shortly after the Nollywood actress’ touching story made the rounds online, some kind-hearted Nigerians reached out to Kunle Afod less than 24 hours after he posted about Bisola Badmus.

Several of them donated huge sums of money to the ailing actress, totalling N1.3 million.

A video was posted on social media showing the moment Kunle Afod visited Bisola Badmus to present her with an envelope of cash from kind fans. On getting there, some of his Nollywood colleagues were with the ailing actress.

After Afod presented the cash to Badmus, they all sang in joy and expressed their gratitude to the well-meaning Nigerians who contributed. See the heartwarming video below:

How fans reacted to donation for Bisola Badmus

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to the money Kunle Afod was able to raise for Bisola Badmus. Read what some of them had to say below:

Afolabidamilare:

“In as much as ur fans reach out to u when the needs arises .pls u celebrities should deem it fit to speak up for the people when the need arises.u people are the mouthpiece of the people.speak against the bad governance and not just collect money from the politicians.”

omosexy1415:

“Kemi Korede will always show up for her colleagues. Her kind is rare Olohun.”

sholly__53:

“God bless God bless all the givers.”

Crownwealth07:

“@iamkemikorede has always been supportive of her colleagues 😍 God bless her always.”

Harikeademi__:

“This Kemi Korede en she’s just too supportive I swear @iamkemikorede God bless you and yours ijn 🙏.”

deegurl01:

“@kunleafod thank you sir,God bless you.”

sgold_ventures:

“God bless the good people of Nigerians🙏more blessings to you too @kunleafod.”

Tiana_adetutu:

“@kunleafod @folukedaramolasalako @kemikorede_academy May God continue to bless y'all Abundantly ❤️.”

Lasisi_adetoun_kemi:

“Nigerians are really amazing 😍. God bless everyone that donated.”

Yinkasilva:

“I'm so happy for here.”

ijebuponmoand_foods:

“God bless everyone that contributed.”

Zainaagoro:

“Godbless all the givers👏.”

hoopstruthy:

“Thanks for reaching out to her.”

Orosun_foot_wears:

“Great God 🙌🙌🙌.”

komolad:

“God will perfect her healings and the money will be useful to God glory.”

Bisola Badmus' son gets scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yoruba actress Bisola Badmus' son, Malik, whom she had with Fuji icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1 ), has been granted a scholarship to further his education as his mother battles with her health.

Recall that Bisola, during her heart-wrenching revelation with her colleague Biola Adebayo, opened up about her ongoing battle with a brain tumour.

Following her passionate outcry for support, Biola, in a recent statement, announced that Bisola’s son had been awarded a scholarship from a kind-hearted Nigerian, relieving the struggling mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng