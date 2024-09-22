Biola Bayo has announced that some people have come to the aid of her colleague Bisola Badmus who is battling sickness

The mother of one had announced that she was down with brain tumour and needed help while on Biola Bayo's podcast

Bayo shared a post to make the announcement about the help Badmus has gotten so far and promised to keep fans posted

Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo, has shared a good news about her colleague, Bisola Badmus, who has been sick.

Legit.ng had reported that Badmus had narrated her ordeal to a content creator, Olamilekan Agbaye, where she said that she was battling a terminal sickness.

Bisola Badmus gets help from Nigerians. Photo credit @bisolabadmus

Source: Instagram

In a new post made by Bayo, she noted that Malik, Badmus' son, has been given scholarship throughout his secondary school. She also added that the boy also got another sponsor to pay for all his tuition fees when he gets admission to the university.

In addition to that, the actress has also gotten a sponsor for her brain surgery abroad. Bayo explained that all expenses were to be paid by the person to any hospital Badmus wants to go to.

Biola Bayo speaks about Badmus'

Also in her post, Bayo noted that the surgery can be done in the UK, USA or India, anywhere they specialise in brain surgery.

She mentioned that the decision was left for the actress to choose where she wants to have her surgery.

Bayo appreciated all those who had contributed for the actress's well beings and promised that she had a big announcement to make by 6pm that day.

Recall that Kunle Afod had raised N1.3million for Bisola Badmus after she went public about her sickness.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the good news

Reactions have trailed the good news about Bisola Badmus' health. Here are some of the comments below:

@graceama___:

"Omg, Biolabayo1 you shall never know shame nor pain Amen."

@bukkyfagbuyi:

"God bless you."

@temmy_business_world:

"Yoruba says teyan badeke tara e a badake. Alhamdulilah on her behalf. Your helping will be permanent sis."

@olubukolamoyo:

"Eow so grateful. God gave you this platform to safe souls."

@tife_adewumi_tomilola_:

"Ahhhhhh, Jesus! You do this one!"

@sanguinespherecargo_logistics:

"Thank God for using this platform to save souls."

@temmy_business_world:

"Wow. I'm so happy. Power of social media. Walahi we are do generous is only bad leaders we have."

@folaadaivd:

"God bless you all our talk to B helpers ijn."

@eniolaebony_:

"God is on this matter and my father is a complete builder not on completed, we always up are grateful thanks to every soul on this matter ,God we continue to blessed you."

@atinuke.j:

"God bless the sponsors may you know no sorrow nor pain."

Bisola Badmus calls out KWAM 1

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actress had trended online following her recent podcast appearance.

The role interpreter who shared her recent health battle called out singer KWAM1, the father of her son.

In an open plea, Bisola disclosed how their relationship has been over the years, which has since caught the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng