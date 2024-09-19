Afrofusion superstar Wizkid recently trended online after he dropped a snippet of his upcoming work with Brent Faiyaz

Days after the track was dropped and gained enough airtime, netizens started dropping their thoughts about the snippet and what Wizkid did on it

Most of the reactions that have trailed the trending snippet have sparked confrontations between Wizkid fans and the singer's critics

Internationally recognised Afro-fusion star Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has been trending across multiple social media outlets over the last few days.

The singer recently dropped a snippet for an upcoming new track, and reactions from netizens trailed it.

While many have admired Wizkid's work, most don't seem excited.

A recent trend has started on Twitter where netizens have been dropping their thoughts about Wizkid's body of work post Made In Lagos.

Wizkid post-MIL lacks creativity; sounds the same

According to one of Wizkid's biggest critics, Abazz, who goes by the handle @abazwhyllzz, shared his thoughts about Wizzy's new snippet.

He noted that since the success of his Wizzy's third studio album, "Made In Lagos", he has refused to evolve.

Abazz also said that Wizkid has repeated the same sounds and flows since dropping MIL. He also averred that Big Wiz recent works have lacked creativity and versatility.

Below is Abazz's tweet:

Reactions as Wizkid drops snippet for new tracks

Legit.ng has gathered some of the comments that trailed Abazz's criticisms:

@aracasual1:

"Same dull sound,you can never get motivated with his sound na to just sleep."

@Xatisfiedd:

"I'm a Wizkid FC but it's time we tell him the truth."

@lifeofolaa:

"Even if fuel scarcity dey, we still get enough gas for you. My person cook."

@adejare_stephen:

"Abazz have been writing the same way since twitter. Na X No creativity, no versatility, just type same way. If you talk now they’ll say it’s hate, lol."

@ob3dUkazu:

"No be you go tell me wetin to listen to."

@Afc_sultan02:

"No Dey use all ur mouth talk abazz."

@Creed_printz:

"Another “she tell me say” disaster class."

@c4_candy1:

"The guy music dey very boring. But you Sabi sing?"

@Big_Yem:

"Honestly, bro is just rinsing the same sound."

@Bilal_of_lagos:

"No be the same pattern wey Gbavido Dey use since he blow he still Dey use?"

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

