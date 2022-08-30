Singer Wizkid has given his fans and supporters yet another reason to brag following an impressive achievement

The singer’s MIL album has bagged a Gold certification in the US, making him the first African artiste to break the record

Many have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the singer while hailing him for always setting the pace for others to follow

Fans are gearing up for Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) album, but the singer’s last project, Made in Lagos (MIL), is still shattering records.

The widely acclaimed project recently bagged a gold certification in the US, making him the first Nigerian and African artiste to achieve the feat.

Wizkid's MIL album goes gold.

Source: Instagram

“Congratulations to Wizkid for going Gold in the US via Made in Lagos. First Nigerian artist to break the ceiling. One of the greatest Nigerian albums to ever grace this earth. Well done, everyone!” music journalist, Joey Akan, tweeted while congratulating the singer.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in from fans

@CryptoWixe said:

"That album ushered in the new dispensation of afrobeats,it also redefined the sound & opened many doors for the music,artistes & culture especially in the http://US.MIL is a modern Classic if you ask me."

lordambition said:

"As it should! Lots of work! Result must show! Congratulations."

olamilekan_tf said:

"If you de compare wizzy u de waste your time."

kojolizzy said:

"We are not here to play bigwiz all the way."

w.u.r.a.h said:

"Make una fave run am if e easyyyy…BIG WIZ fi life ❤️."

gi__wa001 said:

"Number one with no noise. I love big wiz forever."

Rapper Candybleakz excited as Wizkid gifts her N20m to shoot video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that budding Nigerian female rapper, Candy Bleakz got people talking when she shared a video to give a shoutout to Wizkid.

In the video, Candy Bleakz revealed that the Made in Lagos crooner gifted her a huge amount of money to shoot a video for her hit single Tikuku remix.

She noted that Wizkid's grace got to her and urged her followers to join her in thanking the music superstar.

