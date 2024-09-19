Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin, in a recent video, named the country with the best jollof rice in Africa

Opeyemi Famakin, who also called for the ban of starch as a meal, was also named the best swallow in Nigeria

The popular food critic's comment has triggered reactions from netizens, with several people disagreeing with him

Popular food critic Opeyemi Famakin has sparked debate on social media with his recent comment about the best Nigerian swallow.

Famakin, who recently engaged in an exchange with celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest over his review of the latter's restaurant, named Igbo Akpu or Igbo Fufu the best in Nigeria.

Opeyemi Famakin rates Senegalese Jollof as the best in Africa. Credit: @opeyemifamakin

"Igbo fufu that has body odour that when you eat it smells for days is the best swallow in Nigeria," he said while speaking on EchoRoom podcast.

The food critic who named Senegal and Mali as the best Jollof in Africa also called for the ban of starch as a staple meal in Nigeria.

"The Serie Leone Jollof is the worst, Senegal is the best, followed by Ghana and Nigeria," he said.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Opeyemi Famakin's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Yawpenfriend231:

"Make I see who BAN starch… Can you bring yourself low to learn about the oghwo/Banga and starch?"

OkwuoseAlexand1:

"This guy is waffling Ghana jollof is in no way shape or form better than Nigerian Even Ghanaians know Don’t mind this clout chaser."

ENI06OLA:

"Always using scope them ask you intercontinental food now you Dey talk rubbish werey Dey say a good burger, indomie."

ceelesgg:

"Yea actually Senegalese jollof is the best!"

OlaBilly5:

"Just speak rubbish with confidence in Naija.."

unculuche:

"Loi Loi doesn’t have bad smell, Igbo people know this. If you prepare Loi Loi like an Igbo person, you won’t get that smell he’s talking about."

BibiYinaweysoru:

"Ban starch ke? When una go ban amala? Where amala come from ode. This guy no sabi anything, na just mouth."

Why Famakin slammed Angela Okorie

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the food critic called out Nollywood actress Angela Okorie.

Famakin slammed Angela for her poor pronunciation of Basmati rice, and he made a video to correct the actress.

In the viral clip, Opeyemu shared with Angela how to pronounce the word Basmati while educating the actress about the origin of the food.

